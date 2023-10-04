"It is an exemplary performance by the shooters in all events" - Joydeep Karmakar's pride for the Indian shooting team in the 2023 Asian Games

Shooting at the 2023 Asian Games concluded on October 1st, after an eight-day slog-fest of intense rivalry and extreme competitiveness from some of the top countries in Asia. The 33-member Indian contingent, sent to Hangzhou with the intent of showcasing their best game, exceeded expectations with an unprecedented haul of 22 medals in their bag and will return to India with the reputation of being one of the most successful sporting brigades to return from China.

Bagging seven golds, nine silvers and six bronze medals in individual as well as team events, the Indian team reaped rewards through exceptional performances from athletes like Palak Gulia, Sift Kaur Samra, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, and Rhythm Sangwan.

The highlight of the event, other than the record haul of medals, was that several world records and Asian Games records were shattered by the Indians. Sift Kaur Samra’s score of 469.6 in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions was a new world record. So was the score of 1893.7 in the 10m air rifle men's team event. Another world record broken was the score of 1769 in the men's team 50m rifle 3P event. The men’s trap team event (361) also set a new Asian Games record.

Answering questions at an online press conference by Sony Sports Network ahead of the Asian Games, ex-Olympian and shooting coach Joydeep Karmakar shed light on the immense pride obtained from the performance of the Indians in the Asian Games.

"I expected 17 to 18 medals, but we got 22. Out of that, we have broken eight records, in which three are world records. So, it is an exemplary performance by the shooters in all events. Historically, shotgun and rifle 50 metres are considered India's weak points but they won five medals this time. Sift Samra's, the men's air rifle team's and the three position team's world records were a highlight. We couldn't have had a better outing at the 19th Asian Games. This is the best ever haul. I don't think we can complain about anything. Seven gold medals is an exceptional performance. The competition is high, with the Chinese team possessing top shooters in the world. So, it makes me a very happy man.", he said

Joydeep stated that while the performance was exceptional and world class, the Olympics posed a different test for the athletes.

"I don't think it will help the Olympics. This is the Asian games. The Olympics is different. Let us not mix things because we need to maintain a perspective on things. This is Asia. Of course, we have the Chinese, who are at the top of the world. But there is no US, Germany or Russia. There are other strong countries who will be in the Olympics. But if we go by the stats, the scores obtained by 60% of the shooters here will see them reach the Olympics final. As a coach myself, we need to be practical in a technical way, as much as we really want to win medals. We want them to reach the final, but in the final there are no favourites. Anyone can win a medal. So, the final is my objective. There is a lot of volatility in this sport.", he added.

"Even in training, they break several world records. They have the potential to win medals in the Olympics." - Joydeep sheds light on the exceptional talent

Joydeep also talked about how he did not buy into the concept of star power and instead viewed teamwork and discipline as key factors that determined an athlete's success. He viewed every athlete's hard work and intense focus as worthy of appreciation from all quarters.

"I don't believe in the star power. I believe in teamwork, even though it's a very individual sport. The whole team is very talented. Of course, there we won't obtain 22 medals in the Olympics, but the performance is still exceptional. These are the shooters who are likely to make it big there as well, because of the scores they have shot. However, forms keep on changing in shooting. Even in other countries, Olympic gold medallists often don't participate in the following event. But I would say men and women in air rifle have great talent. Even in training, they break several world records. I think they have the potential to win medals in the Olympics." he said.

"We have Avinav Gagan who is winning air rifle medals for us. The 50 metre shooters are progressing swiftly. Sift Samra shot a 5.94, which is just shy of a qualification world record. So, I think these scores tell us that these shooters, if they keep up their form and qualify for Paris, they can make it huge.", he added.

Shooting at the 2023 Asian Games has produced numerous exceptional performances and results by Indian athletes. The 22 medals won has boosted the overall tally of medals won, which is 70 (and counting). The tally has equalled India's record of medal hauls, obtained at the last Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018. With badminton, track and field, and other sports yet to be completed, India has a strong chance of building on their tally and setting a personal record. Asian Games is being telecast on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV in India.