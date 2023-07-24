Kamaljeet and Tiyana win medals in ISSF shooting Junior World Championship 2023

The ISSF shooting Junior World Championship 2023 is witnessing a pile of top-notched performances from the Indian contingent. The Indian athletes are striving to make their name in the sport and worldwide.

As per the latest update, the sports-loving nation's athletes have won back-to-back medals in the 50m Pistol Event across men's and women's, categories.

In the men's 50m pistol event, Kamaljeet contributed to India's medal tally as he finished in the first place leaving the lookouts in awe of his performances. He secured a well-deserving gold medal.

As far as the women's 50m pistol event is considered, Tiyana Phogat fell short and secured second position on the podium. He earned a silver medal showcasing her prowess and the hard work she has put in to be here.

India's medal tally in the event did not stop here as more athletes contributed to the contingent's success. The dedicated and skilled team of Tiyana, Yashita Shokeen, and Veerpal Kaur earned a deserving gold medal in the Women's 50m Pistol Team event.

India's back-to-back medals in a single day across men's, women's and team events show the diligence of these athletes and their hunger to shine alongside making the country proud.

To further add to India's medal haul in the ISSF shooting Junior World Championship 2023, Kamaljeet, Ankait Tomar, and Sandeep Bishnoi proved their mettle. Finishing first, they were not only able to secure first place on the podium but also earned a shining gold medal as a result of their efforts.

The pool of talented Indian shooters participating in the ISSF shooting Junior World Championship 2023 have received warm wishes from all over the country.