"Let's start again" - Shooter Manu Bhaker returns to training

After witnessing a crumbling defeat at her Olympic debut at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, 19-year-old pistol shooter Manu Bhaker is back at her den.

Bhaker returned to training at the SAI camp. She took to social media to make the announcement and provided a glimpse of herself walking into the shooting arena. "Let's start again," she wrote.

Manu Bhaker is scheduled to return to competition mode later this month. She will travel to Peru for the ISSF Junior World Championships in Lima, which will take place from September 27 to October 10, 2021.

Bhaker will be shooting in as many as five events at the Junior World Championships. These include the 10m air pistol, 25m sports pistol, 10m air pistol mixed team, 10m women's team and 25m women's team.

Manu Bhaker failed to make it to the finals of the 10m Air Pistol and 25m Pistol events at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, in addition to missing an entry into the 10m mixed team final alongside Saurabh Chaudhary.

Manu Bhaker's Tokyo Olympics fallout

The Indian shooters endured a disappointing run at the 2021 Olympics. Big names like Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma, Elavenil Valarivan and Yashaswini Deswal all faltered at the grandest sporting event.

A circuit malfunction in her pistol cost ace shooter Manu Bhaker as she narrowly missed out on qualifying for the finals of the women's 10m air pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25. The electronic trigger on her pistol suffered a circuit malfunction midway through the second series of qualification.

Due to that technical glitch, the 19-year-old lost more than five minutes. The equipment malfunction was enough to disturb her rhythm after making an impressive start to her maiden Olympic appearance.

After a monthlong break, ace shooter Bhaker is back at what she does best and will hope to set the stage alight once again at the ISSF Junior World Championships.

