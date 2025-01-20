"Lost all her respect" - Netizens criticize Manu Bhaker for 'begging' Khel Ratna Award 2024

Manu Bhaker, the Paris 2024 Olympic sensation, has found herself at the center of a heated online debate following her receipt of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2024. Despite being one of India’s most decorated young athletes, her win has sparked backlash, with many accusing her of "begging" for the prestigious accolade rather than earning it through merit.

Bhaker, who made history at the Paris Olympics by clinching two bronze medals in the women’s 10m air pistol and mixed 10m air pistol events alongside Sarabjot Singh, was honored by President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards ceremony on Friday, January 17. At just 22, she also became the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

However, the recognition, despite earning universal applause, has drawn significant criticism on social media platforms, with netizens questioning the integrity of her award.

“Actual recipient of this goes to her father for begging it on the news outlet,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“It wasn’t awarded, she demanded and lost all her respect,” another comment read.

One user even accused her family of using undue influence to secure the recognition.

“@realmanubhaker let’s be honest, your family’s ranting made you get this award, and it’s nothing to do with your performance and skills,” another user commented.

Why was Manu Bhaker specifically targeted for winning the Khel Ratna 2024?

While Manu Bhaker’s win has drawn mixed reactions, other recipients of the Khel Ratna 2024 have been widely celebrated.

D. Gukesh, the chess prodigy, was honored for becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, defeating China’s Ding Liren in December 2024. He also led India to a gold medal at the Chess Olympiad earlier that year. Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, was recognized for leading the team to bronze medals at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. Para-athlete Praveen Kumar earned praise for winning a gold medal in the high jump at the Paris Paralympics, upgrading his Tokyo 2020 silver.

The backlash stems from a December 2024 controversy when Bhaker’s name was initially absent from the nominee list for the Khel Ratna. Her father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, publicly expressed his dissatisfaction, suggesting that she deserved the award and lamented their choice of sport.

Manu Bhaker’s athletic achievements are indisputable. In addition to her two Olympic bronzes, she boasts an impressive tally of 13 World Cup golds, along with a gold medal each at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. Despite her stellar track record, the incident has cast a shadow over her reputation.

The uproar was fueled by remarks made by her father last month, where he reportedly stated that he regretted putting her in shooting instead of cricket, implying that the latter would have brought more accolades and recognition. This statement, along with his insistence on Bhaker’s eligibility for the award, did not sit well with many fans, who deemed it inappropriate.

Following the uproar, Manu Bhaker clarified that there had been issues with her nomination process, which led to the initial oversight. However, this explanation has done little to pacify critics, with many still questioning the transparency of the selection process.

