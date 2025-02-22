Manu Bhaker returns to India squad for ISSF Shooting World Cup 2025; two Paris Olympics medalists miss out

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a 35-member squad for the upcoming ISSF Shooting World Cups in Argentina and Peru. The Argentina World Cup will be held in Buenos Aires from April 1 to 11, while the Peru World Cup will be held in Lima from April 13 to 22.

Paris Olympics double bronze medalist Manu Bhaker will represent India in the air pistol and sports pistol event, while Saurabh Chaudhary will be in action in the men's air pistol event. Ravinder Singh, Varun Tomar, Suruchi Phogat, and Sainyam are the remaining four players in India's air pistol team.

India's Olympic medalists Sarabjot Singh and Swapnil Kusale have failed to make it to the national team for the ISSF Shooting World Cups in Argentina and Peru.

Six Indians will compete in the air rifle event, including Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, Hriday Hazarika, Arya Borse, Narmada Nithin, and Sonam Maskar.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Chain Singh, and Niraj Kumar will compete in men's 50m rifle 3-position, while the women's event will see Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, and Sift Kaur Samra in action.

Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Gurpreet Singh will compete in the 25m rapid-fire pistol. Meanwhile, the three players competing in the 25m sports pistol are Manu Bhaker, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, and Esha Singh.

India squad for ISSF Shooting World Cups in Argentina and Peru

Air rifle: Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, Hriday Hazarika; Arya Borse, Narmada Nithin, Sonam Maskar.

50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Chain Singh, Niraj Kumar; Ashi Chouksey, Shriyanka Sadangi, Sift Kaur Samra.

Air pistol: Saurabh Chaudhary, Ravinder Singh, Varun Tomar; Suruchi Phogat, Manu Bhaker, Sainyam.

25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh.

25m sports pistol: Manu Bhaker, Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Esha Singh.

Trap: Lakshay Sheoran, Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu; Neeru, Pragati Dubey, Bhavya Tripathi.

Skeet: Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura; Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore.

