Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary to lead Indian challenge at ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl

Tokyo Olympians and ace pistol shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will spearhead a strong Indian contingent for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has shortlisted as many as 51 shooters for the German World Cup, scheduled to to be held from May 9-20.

The national team was selected by the NRAI on the basis of top three rankings. The national camp in preparation for the Suhl World Cup is currently in progress at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

While the Sports Ministry will give financial assistance to 37 shooters who will compete in the Olympic disciplines at the Suhl World Cup, the NRAI has decided to fund 14 shooters who will compete in the non-Olympic disciplines.

“We strongly believe that such quality exposure at a young age will only help them parallelly develop skills for Olympic events in the future as well,” K. Sultan Singh, secretary general of the NRAI, said. “Several such examples have been witnessed in the past. Also, you never quite know which event will become an Olympic event going forward.”

The Indian squad will be accompanied by 15-member support staff, including coaches, physios and trainers.

The NRAI has also selected a new panel of coaches to oversee the national camps. Under the new setup, Joydeep Karmakar, an Olympian and former rifle shooter, will be the chief coach of the 50m rifle small bore event, while Suma Shirur will take charge of the 10m air rifle group.

Ronak Pandit is the chief coach of the 25m pistol event. Samresh Jung, Olympian and former international pistol shooter, will be the chief coach of the 10m air pistol discipline.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee