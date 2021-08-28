Manu Bhaker set to represent India at the Junior World Championships in Lima next month

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker will once again make her entry into the junior circuit. The 19-year-old, who had a disappointing campaign at the Olympics, will look to regain her form at the ISSF World Junior Championships in Lima.

After receiving heavy criticism for a string of losses in Tokyo, the Indian shooter will look to bring home an array of gold medals in this competition. The Indian is a favorite to win medals at the event, which is scheduled to start on September 27.

Manu Bhaker to star at the Junior World Championships in Lima

The World No. 2 in the women's 10 m air pistol event, Bhaker will compete in 5 events at the Junior Championships. The Indian shooter was absolutely stunning at the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney and Suhl. She grabbed headlines by winning 5 medals at World Cup 1 and 2 events. From there on, the Indian went to the international stage, where she won further medals for the country.

Fellow Indian Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh will also feature at the event in Lima. He will participate in the 50m rifle 3 positions. Manu Bhaker will partner with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m mixed event.

Indian shooting quartet at the ISSF World Champions in Lima

Men's events:

50m rifle 3-position: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Sanskar Havelia, Gurman Singh

50m rifle prone: Sanskar Havelia, Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu, Nitish Kumar

10m air rifle: Paarth Makhija, Rajpreet Singh, Dhanush Srikanth, Srinjoy Datta, Rudranksh Patil, Yash Vardhan.

25m rapid fire pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish, Adarsh Singh, Udhayveer Sidhu, Harshwardhan Yadav, Agneya Kaushik.

25m standard pistol: Vijayveer Sidhu, Harsh Gupta, Udhayveer Sidhu, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Sahil Dudhane, Mahesh Pashupathy.

50m free pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Nikhil Chandila, Ajinkya Chavan, Shaurya Sarin, Arjun Chillar, Abhimanyu Yadav.

10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Naveen, Shiva Narwal, Vijayveer Sidhu, Mohit Bhati, Parmod.

Trap: Vivaan Kapoor, Bakhtyar Uddin Mohammad Muzahid Malek, Shardul Vihan, Shapath Bhardwaj, Aakash Khushwaha, Aryavansh Tyagi.

Skeet: Abhay Singh Sekhon, Ayush Rudraraju, Rajveer Singh Gill, Bhavtegh Singh Gill.

Double trap: Sehajpreet Singh, Vinay Pratap Singh, Mayank Shokeen.

Women's events

50m rifle 3-position: Ayushi Podder, Nischal, Prasiddhi Mahant, Manisi Kathait.

50m rifle prone: Ashi Chouksy, Sift Kaur Samra, Nischal.

10m air rifle: Zeena Khitta, Atmika Gupta, Nisha Kanwar, Mehuli Ghosh,, Khyati Chaudhary, Ramita.

25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Naamya Kapoor, Tejaswani, Niveditha Nair, Khushkeerat Kaur Sandhu.

25m standard pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Tejaswani, Niveditha Nair, Tanu Rawal, Naamya Kapoor, Anushka Madan.

50m free pistol: Shikha Narwal, Esha Singh, Navdeep Kaur, Tanu Rawal, Tiyana Phogat, Aadhya Tayal.

10m air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Shikha Narwal, Rhythm Sangwan, Aadhya Tayal, Esha Singh, Priya Muralidhar.

Trap: Sabeera Haris, Aadya Tripathi, Kirti Gupta, Divya Singh, Preeti Rajak, Aashima Khanna.

Skeet: Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat, Zahra Deesawala, Sanjana Sood.

Double trap: Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor, Manvi Soni, Hitasha.

Trap Junior Men's Team: Vivaan Kapoor, Bakhtyar Mohamadmuzahid Malek, Shardul Vihan

Skeet Junior Team: Abhay Singh Sekhon, Ayush Rudraraju, Rajveer Singh Gill

Trap Junior Women's Team: Sabeera Haris, Aadya Tripathi, Kirti Gupta

Skeet Junior Women's Team: Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon, Ganemat Sekhon

Trap Junior Mixed Team: Vivvan Kapoor, Sabeera Haris

Bakhtyar Mohamadmuzahid Malek, Aadya Tripathi

Skeet Junior Mixed Team: Abhay Singh Sekhon, Areebda Khan

Ayush Ruraraju, Raiza Dhillon

