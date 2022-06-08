Just a day after Avani Lekhara secured a berth for the 2024 Paris Paralympics quota, the ace para shooter said her goal is to be consistent in her performances this year.

Lekhara won the gold medal at the Para Shooting World Cup in France - her first international event since the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The Indian para shooter said the ongoing Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France, gave her a chance to analyse her game and the progress she had made in various aspects of her shooting.

She went on to break her own world record with an impressive score of 250.6 in the R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event to win the coveted gold medal.

Avani Lekhara aces with new equipment

After the effort, Avani stated that it felt good to win the gold medal and the focus was to be consistent and shoot well. The young shooter said she felt comfortable shooting with her new equipment in France. Avani Lekhara told the Paralympic Committee of India:

"This event will help me understand the progress that I’ve made on various aspects that I have been working on since the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. It is also my first international event with my new equipment and this will help me analyse my game further and see further adjustments that need to be made."

She also shared her targets for the year, with the aim being consistency and added:

“My target for the year is to consistently analyse my game and improve the little bits I can. To be a consistent shooter is my aim, and hopefully, I can win medals along the way too.”

With two Paralympic medals, including a historic gold medal, life is bound to change right from her training, fan following and responsibility. Avani claims a lot has changed since the Tokyo Paralympics. She concluded:

“Life has changed a lot since the Tokyo 2020 medal. It has brought me great responsibility too. It has brought me a lot of joy, confidence, and recognition through national and international awards."

