National Games 2025 Shooting: 15-year-old Jonathan Anthony stuns Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh; claims gold medal in men’s 10m pistol event

15-year-old Jonathan Anthony scripted history at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, becoming the youngest-ever gold medalist in the men’s 10m air pistol event. The Karnataka shooter stunned a strong field that included Olympians and national champions, edging past Paris 2024 bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh to secure a memorable victory.

Jonathan shot a total score of 240.7 across 22 attempts in the final. The first stage saw him struggling at fifth place with a score of 99.1, while Haryana’s Gurpreet Singh led with 102.2, followed by Aditya Makra (101), Ravinder Singh (100.8), and Sarabjot Singh (100). However, the young shooter held his nerve in the elimination rounds, steadily climbing up the leaderboard to claim gold.

"I’m thrilled with this win. Competing against such talented shooters who have represented India at the highest level makes this victory even more meaningful. Today was my day, and I’m proud of how it all came together," Jonathan Anthony said after his triumph.

World Cup winner Saurabh Chaudhary fails to qualify for the final, Paris 2024 bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh misses the podium

The event saw a major upset even before the final, as Tokyo Olympian and multiple-time World Cup winner Saurabh Chaudhary failed to qualify, finishing ninth in the qualification round. Both Saurabh and Jonathan Anthony had shot an identical 578, but the Karnataka teenager advanced based on a stronger final series.

The final featured another Olympian, Sarabjot Singh, who had won bronze in the mixed team event alongside Manu Bhaker at the Paris Olympics. However, Jonathan’s steady performance under pressure ensured he walked away with the title. Sarabjot, who was a strong contender for gold, finished fourth with a score of 198.4.

Meanwhile, the Services duo secured the remaining podium spots. Ravinder Singh claimed the silver medal with a score of 240.3, while Gurpreet Singh settled for bronze with 220.1.

