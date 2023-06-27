National Shooting Selection Trials: Himanshu Talan shocks World Champion Rudrankksh Patil

Tughlakabad witnessed a stunning performance from Army's Himanshu Talan. The 22-year-old sealed a victory over current World Champion Rudrankksh Patil in the 10-meter air rifle final of the sixth National Shooting Selection Trials at Dr. Karni Singh Range on Monday, June 26.

Himanshu Talan had a day to remember as he led the reigning champion by 0.6 points right from the start. Himanshu was almost perfect in every shot.

On the other hand, Rudrankksh Patil was exceptional, as always, in the final. However, his 9.7 shot during the final reduced his chance of victory against a flawless Himanshu, who did not score a single nine throughout the final. The Army star held his nerves to fire 10.8 in the final shot to seal the victory. Himanshu finished with a total of 252.9 after a 24-shot final.

The topper in the Qualification, Hriday Hazarika ended the day in third spot. He had a score of 632 in the Qualification. Notably, the winner in the last Qualification, Sri Karthik Raj finished in seventh place.

Sifa Kaur Samra and Esha Singh emerge as winners in Women's Events

The women's 3P event witnessed Sift Kaur Samra's dream run as she shot 592 in the qualification. The Punjab star finished four points ahead of Rajasthan's Manini Kaushik. In the same event, famous shooter Anjum Moudgil finished third.

Another Olympian Manu Bhaker had a forgettable day as the Indian star finished fifth. Chinki Yadav grabbed the fourth spot and was defeated by Vibhuti Bhatia for third place in the 25-metre Sports Pistol.

The event witnessed Esha Singh dominating right from the start. She had an excellent competition against Abhidnya Patil in the final. Both the stars were tied at 34, but the 18-year-old won the match in the shoot-off by 3-1. Esha Singh's performance comes at the right time, as we have World Championships and Asia Games coming up very soon.

Another notable performance in the Juniors was from Srinjoy Datta. The youngster finished with 250.9, ahead of Keval Prajapati, who had 249.8 in the 10m air rifle shooting. On the other hand, Simranpreet Kaur Brar clinched the Women's 25m pistol medal.

