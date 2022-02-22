NRAI announces shotgun teams ahead of World Cups

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has named two different teams for the two ISSF World Cups - Shotgun scheduled to take place in Cyprus and Peru over the next couple of months.

According to the latest rules, a shooter will be allowed to compete in a maximum of two World Cups per season. The selection has been done keeping in mind the eligibility of the shooters based on them achieving the Minimum Travel Score (MTS).

Prithviraj Tondaiman, veteran Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Shreyashi Singh are some of the top shooters who will be representing India at the first World Cup in Nicosia, scheduled to be held from March 8-18.

Meanwhile, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bhardwaj and Shagun Chowdhary are among those who will be taking part in the second World Cup in Lima from March 27 to April 7.

With the World Cup in Cyprus being the season opener for the Indian shotgun specialists, they will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

The Indian shooting contingent will also be taking part in the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, scheduled to be held from February 26 to March 8.

Indian Shotgun Contingent for the World Cups:

Teams:

World Cup: Nicosia, Cyprus (March 8-18, 2022)

Men:

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Zoravar Singh Sandhu.

Skeet: Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka.

Women:

Trap: Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari.

Skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Areeba Khan.

World Cup: Lima, Peru ( March 27 to April 7, 2022)

Men:

Trap: Shapath Bhardwaj, Kynan Chenai.

Skeet: Amrinder Singh Cheema, Parampal Singh Guron, Munek Battula.

Women:

Trap: Shagun Chowdhary.

Trap Mixed Team:

Shapath Bhardwaj, Shagun Chowdhary

