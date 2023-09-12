NRAI names 36-member junior Indian contingent for Asian Championships in South Korea

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday announced a 36-member junior Indian contingent for the upcoming Asian Championships. The prestigious event is scheduled to take place in South Korea.

In the squad, the participation of five players hangs by a rope as approval from the federation's disciplinary committee is awaited.

The Indian junior shooting team got entangled in disciplinary issues two months back during the Junior Worlds in Changwon and encountered different setbacks.

As a result, NRAI decided to postpone squad announcements for the impending Asian Championships until the contingent gets clearance from its disciplinary committee.

These incidents date back to the ISSF Junior World Championships when the junior Indian contingent was reported by the hotel staff for misbehaving. Not only did they damage the hotel's property, but were found in other rooms, creating suspense among the officials for their acts.

As per a source, the hotel staff also showed the 'evidence video' to NRAI. For this reason, it was decided that Indian juniors will not be welcomed for the Asian Championships.

Usually, a couple of senior squads along with a junior delegation are announced for notable international tournaments. However, the developments of September 2 amazed the observers as they saw only senior squads being released by the Federation.

NRAI shares list of junior Indian shooters with approval awaited

The NRAI has now shared the list of the shooters awaiting approval on its official website. It underscores that the participation of certain players is subject to approval by the federation's disciplinary committee.

These five shooters requiring approval include a male participant in a 50m rifle 3-positions, one in a 10m air pistol, two in a 25m rapid-fire pistol, and a junior woman shooter in a 25m sports pistol, respectively.

In a different set of events, 10 players will compete at their own expense and are also awaiting clearance from the committee.

As far as the tournament's schedule is concerned, it will be contested between October 22 and November 2 in the vibrant South Korean city of Changwon.