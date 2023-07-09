Osijek 2023 WSPS World Cup: India wins three gold medals

Indian para-shooters had an excellent day at Osijek on Friday as they ended with five medals, including three gold medals at WSPS World Cup. The first day of the World Cup witnessed four events - Men's, Women's, and Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing, Mixed 25m Pistol SH1.

In the Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1, India's Swaroop Unhalkar clinched the gold medal with a total of 245.9. He was in a close contest with Hungary's Csaba Rescsik, who lost the gold medal to the Indian para-shooter by a score of just 0.9.

Unhalkar managed to extend his lead from start to end with a small difference to clinch the gold medal. Radoslav Malenovsky of Slovakia clinched the bronze medal with a total of 223.7.

Avani Lekhara, who won the silver medal in the last World Cup in June, bettered her performance to win the gold medal this time. She topped with a score of 248.3.

Veronika Vadovicova of Slovakia ended with a silver medal. She began well to take the tie in the first stage. However, the Indian star proved too good for her in the final competition stage. Veronika finished with a total of 245.9.

India clinch all three medals in Mixed 25m Pistol SH1

India won all three medals - Gold, Silver, and Bronze - in the Mixed 25m Pistol SH1.

In the final that witnessed eight para-shooters, the Indians finished in the top three. Rahul Jakhar clinched the gold medal with a total points tally of 27. He was at the top, right from the start and continued his dominance.

Amir Ahmad Bhat, on the other hand, had to face tough competition with his teammate, Nihal Singh. Amir Ahmad ended with a total of 21 to clinch the Silver, while Nihal had a total of 18. He grabbed the bronze medal.

India finished the Day One of the competition with five medals. On Saturday, medals for Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 and Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol SH1 are up for grabs.

Poll : 0 votes