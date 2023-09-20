"Our main focus is on the consistency of process" - Rudrankksh Patil ahead of Asian Games 2023

India's sensational shooter Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil is all set to represent the country at the Asian Games 2023. The continental event is scheduled to begin on September 23 in Hangzhou, China.

The 19-year-old is a strong contender for the gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle competition. It is noteworthy that he claimed gold at the 2022 ISSF World Championships held in Cairo, Egypt. He also earned a Paris Olympic quota. Since then, Patil has been in great form.

Rudrankksh spoke to the news agency PTI (Press Trust of India) ahead of the Asian Games 2023.

"Our main focus is on the consistency of process, to keep ourselves maintained and to grow. Sometimes we find new methods to grow…I think all that (Asian Games) is helping (prepare for the Olympics)," he said.

Talking about Divyansh Panwar, who is also a talented air rifle shooter, Rudrankksh said that they are good friends.

"I have known him (Divyansh) since 2019. He was always a part of the World Cup team…he has also gone to the Olympics (2020 Tokyo) and he has always been a good shooter. He has always been a mentor, also a great friend and now we are just shooters," Rudrankksh said.

It is worth mentioning that Rudrankksh was not a part of the shooting squad that represented India at the 2023 ISSF World Championships in Baku. That was mainly because he had already claimed an Olympic quota. Therefore the NRAI gave an opportunity to other shooters so that they could earn second Paris 2024 quota in the men's 10m air rifle event. Rudrankksh thinks that it was a good move.

He said, "I think it was a really good strategy from our association (NRAI) because we as the Indian shooting team have many good shooters. Not only the top-3, but top-10 are very good shooters and all of them are capable of winning World Championships gold."

"They (NRAI) wanted to send as many players as possible so that we could get more quota places. If I would have even won it (Worlds gold in Baku), I would not have brought one more quota for the country (as I have already got one)," he added.

At the upcoming Asian Games 2023, the shooter wants to meet and talk to the Olympic Champion (in the men's javelin throw) Neeraj Chopra.

"I want to talk and interact with Neeraj Chopra, really want to meet him and have a conversation with him," he said.