Para Shooting World Cup: Para-shooters denied visas; Avani Lekhara urges authorities to clear her coach and escort's visas

Double gold medal-winning Paralympic shooter Avani Lekhara expressed her displeasure after her coach Rakesh Manpat and escort Shweta Jewariawere were denied visas ahead of the upcoming World Shooting Para Sport World Cup.

The duo were expected to travel with Lekhara to the event in Chateauroux, France. Lekhara wrote on Twitter:

"I am sad, not able to go to France since the visa of my escort Shweta Jewaria & my coach Rakesh Manpat have not been released. It's an important match for me on 7th June. Can anyone help?"

Earlier, the 20-year-old expressed her excitement ahead of the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup. She wrote:

"#WorldCup ready! A lot has changed in the last few months, but the excitement before a major tournament remains the same! Looking forward to getting back to shooting at an international tournament for the first time after the @Paralympics!"

The chief national coach and chairman of Indian Para Shooting Jai Prakash Nautiyal stated that Avani Lekhara and her coach Manpat's visas were cleared. He said:

"Avani and her coach's visas were granted but her escort, who is also her mother, didn't get her visa."

Three para-shooters in double Paralympic medalist Singharaj Adhana, Rahul Jhakhar, Deepinder Singh and two coaches, Subhas Rana (national coach) and Vivek Saini's (assistant coach) visas were also declined.

This has unfortunately forced these athletes to opt-out of the crucial shooting tournament where the quotas for the 2024 Paris Paralympics are up for grabs. Speaking about the same, Jai Prakash Nautiyal said:

"The French embassy didn't mention any reason, simply said there is a huge surge for visas. We applied for our visas on April 23 and were sure of getting all cleared. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also intervened and were helping us but despite that visas of six members were rejected."

Avani Lekhara's latest records

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted her name in India's para-history when she bagged two medals in the same edition of the Paralympics.

Avani won the gold medal in the R-2 Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 and bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 final at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Following her Tokyo Paralympics heroics, the 20-year-old was conferred with the Padma Shri Award.

