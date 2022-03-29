Paralympian Avani Lekhara interacts with students under 'Meet the Champion' initiative

Tokyo Paralympics double medalist shooter Avani Lekhara interacted with students from 90 schools at the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya. The event was held in New Delhi under the 'Meet the Champion' initiative on Monday (March 28).

Avani participated in the initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inculcate the importance of a balanced diet (Saantulit Aahar), fitness and sports among students across the country.

The ace shooter kicked off the program by thanking PM Modi for providing the opportunity to share the importance of a balanced diet (Saantulit Aahar), fitness and sports among students across the country.

Taking the program forward with various interesting anecdotes, videos, and quiz sessions with the students, 20-year old Avani shared her childhood memories related to diet, her fitness routine and academics.

“I was very picky about food and fast food has been my favourite. But once I started having a balanced diet I realised that I felt more energetic and my game improved. If you eat well, no matter what you do, whether you play sport or study you will do it better and you will be in a happier state of mind."

Padma Shri awardee also spoke about her initial days in her career and the way she was mocked for being thin.

She said:

“During my initial days in sports, I was very thin so people would joke saying how are you going to pick a 5kg rifle and shoot. But then I never gave up on what I determined to follow and with good diet, extreme practice and confidence, I fired my way to the top of the podium in Paralympics."

Avani Lekhana stressed the importance of surrounding oneself with good people:

Avani Lekhara carried the Rifle that helped her win Paralympic gold. She diplayed the gun and spoke about its functions and technicalities during the program.

SAI Media @Media_SAI Paralympian



The students were thrilled to spend moments with our Champ under



#AmritMahotsav Glimpses 📸 from the interaction between the Golden Girl ofParalympian @AvaniLekhara & students from #Delhi on balanced diet, nutrition, fitness & sports 🙂The students were thrilled to spend moments with our Champ under #MeetTheChampions initiative Glimpses 📸 from the interaction between the Golden Girl of 🇮🇳 Paralympian @AvaniLekhara & students from #Delhi on balanced diet, nutrition, fitness & sports 🙂The students were thrilled to spend moments with our Champ under #MeetTheChampions initiative #AmritMahotsav https://t.co/ABcMhmO48n

While addressing the students, Avani underlined the importance of having a good group of friends and supportive parents in life.

Avani said:

“It is very likely to come across ridiculous comments and criticism from people. They may think that you cannot achieve something you want but if you keep at it, one day you will excel and they will see that too.”

She further added:

“When you have good friends and supportive parents, it becomes easier for one to overcome challenges of life and pursue the goal. As students, it is your duty to support one another. Don't make fun of your around you if they are weak in something, instead help them."

Also read: Indian fencer C.A. Bhavani Devi interacts with students under 'Meet the Champion' initiative

Edited by Diptanil Roy