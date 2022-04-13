Paralympian Singhraj Adhana interacts with students under 'Meet the Champions' initiative

Singhraj Adhana, the Tokyo Paralympics double medal-winning shooter, interacted with over 200 students from 75 schools at Govt. Model Higher Secondary School, Ramnagar, in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir under the 'Meet the Champions' initiative on Wednesday (April 13).

He participated in the initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inculcate the importance of a balanced diet (Saantulit Aahar), fitness and sports among students across the country.

The Meet the Champions initiative is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Education. This outreach program aims to connect India’s ace athletes with school children.

Singhraj stressed the importance of maintaining a "Santulit Aahar" (balanced diet) to build a strong immunity and own a healthy body.

He said:

“Having a healthy body and determination makes one win half the battle and that’s what I have learnt since my childhood. I feel really happy to come to this sacred land of Ramnagar and am really touched by the hospitality that the school has given me and enthusiasm shown by the students."

Singhraj Adhana terms Meet the Champions an opportunity for students to get real-life knowledge on "Santulit Aahar"

Hailing the initiative by PM Modi to increase awareness among children regarding the benefits of nourishment and nutrition, the 39-year-old shooter said:

“This is a remarkable event started by Hon'ble PM, which I feel gives the children of India an opportunity to get real-life knowledge on the importance of balanced diet and nutrition. And at the same time, it also gives opportunity to athletes like us to interact with these children and answer their questions related to our journey, nutrition and mentality."

Apart from quick videos on balanced diet and quiz sessions, Singhraj also played volleyball with the students.

Regarding her experience at this event, Muskan, a XI standard student of Govt. Model Higher Secondary School, Ramnagar, said:

“It was a memorable experience that we got a chance to interact with him and the information, advices given by him will help us not only today but in the long run of life."

