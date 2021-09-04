Paralympics 2021: India shine in shooting as Manish Narwal wins gold, Singhraj Adhana grabs silver

India had a dream start to its penultimate day at the Tokyo Paralympics as Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana bagged gold and silver medals respectively in the men’s P4 mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday.

Manish Narwal scored 87.2 in stage 1 and 131 points in the elimination round. Singhraj, on the other hand, had a better first-round compared to his Indian teammate. He accumulated 92.1 points, the highest of round 1, but fell short by nearly two points to win the gold medal.

The difference came in the fifth series of the elimination stage. Singhraj, who was the leader for the majority of the competition, scored 7.5 and 8.8 to a score of 178.9. Manish Narwal capitalized on it with a brilliant 10.8 and 10.5 to take the lead.

However, the qualification held in the morning was a different story.

Manish Narwal's nervy qualification, Singhraj's strong finish

Although both Singhraj and Manish Narwal started strongly, the latter had a nervy ending to his qualification round. Singhraj finished fourth with 536 points, while Manish Narwal finished in seventh spot with 533 points.

Another Indian shooter, Akash, failed to book a final berth as he ended with 507-3x points.

Having already played one final in the showpiece event, Manish and Singhraj got off to a decent start. The duo registered scores of 91 and 93 respectively after the end of the first series.

In the second series, Manish bettered his score as he shot a total of 93 while Singhraj scored 90. The Indian duo were in the top positions at one point of time, having scored 91 and 91 in the third series.

However, the Indian duo dropped below fifth position in the subsequent series. Earlier this week, Singhraj clinched a bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 final, while Manish Narwal was one of the finalists.

