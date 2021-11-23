2024 Paris Olympics quota places in shooting to be allotted at 2022 and 2023 World Championships

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) will allot quota places for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games during the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, the sport's governing body said in a statement on Monday.

It was decided by the ISSF Executive Committee that the holders of the four quota places will be determined in each of the individual events included in the Olympic program at the 2022 World Championship Shotgun in Osijek, Croatia, and the 2022 World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt, the statement added.

The same number of quota places will be allocated for each individual Olympic event at the 53rd World Championship in 2023, which will be held in the Russian Federation, the statement further said.

The qualification system for the 2024 Paris Games, proposed by the ISSF, is subject to IOC Executive Board review and approval in early 2022.

According to the ISSF calendar for 2022, the Rabat World Cup in shotgun will be held in Morocco from February 7 to 18. The second World Cup in shotgun will take place in Nicosia, Cyprus, from March 8 to 19. The third World Cup in shotgun will be conducted in Lima, Peru, from March 17 to April 4. Lonato in Italy will play host to the fourth World Cup in shotgun from April 19 to 30.

The 2022 season's first ISSF World Cup in Rifle/Pistol will be held in Cairo from February 26 to March 8 and the second World Cup in Rifle/Pistol will be held in Rio de Janerio, Brazil, from April 9 to 19.

Indian shooters, who were among the favorites, failed to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. The 2022 Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Hangzhou in China from September 10 to 25.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan