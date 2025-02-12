Paris Olympics medalist Manu Bhaker returns to action; finishes 3rd in women’s 25m sports pistol at the National Shooting Trials 2025

Paris Olympics double bronze medalist Manu Bhaker has made a strong return to competitive shooting after a six-month break at the National Shooting Trials 2025. Competing in the women’s 25m sports pistol event at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad, New Delhi, the 22-year-old started right where she had left. She topped the qualification round in the first selection trial and led the second trial (T2) after the precision round on Tuesday, February 11.

Manu displayed exceptional accuracy in the precision round of the second trial, shooting an impressive 297 out of 300. With the rapid-fire round and the final set to take place on Wednesday, she remains a strong contender for the top spot in the category.

In the first selection trial, Manu Bhaker registered a score of 587, which was the best in qualification. However, despite a slow start in the final on Monday, she managed to secure a bronze medal behind Simranpreet Kaur, who claimed the gold, and Esha Singh, who settled for silver. Esha, like Manu, is also competing in her first domestic event since the Paris Olympics 2024.

The final saw participation from several other top Indian shooters, including Arshdeep Kaur, Abhidnya Patil, Annu Raj Singh, TS Divya, and world record holder Rhythm Sangwan. Meanwhile, multiple-time World Cup gold medalist and veteran shooter Rahi Sarnobat, who was also in the mix, finished 10th with a score of 575

Manu Bhaker to compete in 10m air pistol event

Manu Bhaker will next compete in the 10m air pistol trials, an event where she clinched two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. Her performance in both 25m sports pistol and 10m air pistol events will play a crucial role in determining her selection for the upcoming international tournaments.

The trials hold significant importance as the scores will be used to select teams for the ISSF World Cups in Argentina and Peru, both scheduled for April. These tournaments will be key in providing exposure to shooters ahead of the ISSF World Championships in November, the biggest event of the year.

