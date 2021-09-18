Raninder Singh re-elected president of National Rifle Association of India with a big win of 56 votes out of 59

Raninder Singh was re-elected president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). He was elected with a big win of 56 votes during the general body meeting of the NRAI to elect new office bearers for a term of four years. Elections were held on Saturday in Mohali, Punjab.

Of the 59 members eligible to vote, 56 members voted in favour of Raninder while Shyam Singh Yadav, who was the other candidate for the post of president, was supported by three members.

“I am honoured and humbled that the members have reposed faith in my leadership. Together, we have achieved a lot for Indian shooting and the time has now come to take it to another level, “ Raninder said after being re-elected.

Under Raninder's tenure, the national team failed to win a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. The elite Indian shooters also returned empty handed at the last month’s Tokyo Olympic Games. The NRAI is yet to make public the reason for the below par performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kanwar Sultan Singh was elected as secretary general of the NRAI while Randeep Mann was elected treasurer of the NRAI for the next term of four years.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo was elected senior vice president. Eight vice presidents were also elected, including Ajay H Patel, Amit Sanghi, Ashok J Pandit, Ashok Mittal, John Kharshing, Putul Kumari, Sushma Singh and Verinder Kumar Dhall.

Pawan Kumar Singh and Sheila Kanungo were elected joint secretary general of the shooting national governing body in India.

G Susheel, Ishwar Rohal, Kumar Tripurari Singh, Meghasham Shripad Bhangle, Moiranthem Rachandra Singh, R Ravikrishnan were elected as six honorary secretaries during the general body meeting.

Sixteen members of the governing body were also elected.

Members include:

Akash Nangia, Amarjang Singh, Ananta Kumar Sen, Atul C Barot, Gusti J Noria, Kunti Malik, Merang Jamir, Neil Sootinck, Paramdeep Singh Gill, Rajiv Atam Ram, Ritesh Chakraborty, Rupak Debroy, Salalith Tottempudi and Sharat Chander Singh, VC James and VL Hruaizela Khiangte.

Raninder Singh with the Indian Tokyo Olympics team (Pic source: Scroll.in)

The elections were held under the aegis of Returning Officer (RO) Justice (retd) Mehtab Singh Gill as well as Additional Returning Officer Justice (retd) Inderjeet Singh Walia.

Chander Mukhi Sharma, secretary general of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) was present as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) observer. While Adille J Sumariwalla, president, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was present as the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) observer.

