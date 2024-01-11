Rhythm Sangwan secures a record 16th shooting quota for India at 2024 Paris Olympics

Rhythm Sangwan has secured a 16th Paris 2024 Olympic shooting quota place for India at the Asian Olympic Qualification event in Jakarta, Indonesia.

At the Senayan Shooting Range on Thursday, January 11, Sangwan shot two rapid-fire series of 100 and qualified for the women’s 25m pistol final with a top score of 588. In the final, she shot 28 to take home the bronze medal.

With a score of 41, China’s Yang Jiin won the gold medal while Republic of Korea’s Kim Yeji secured the silver medal after scoring 32 points.

Thanks to Sangwan’s women’s 25m pistol bronze medal, India is set to send its largest shooting contingent (16) to an Olympic Games, beating the previous high of 15 shooters who took part in the 2020 Tokyo Games

This is the third Olympic quota place India has secured in Indonesia after Esha Singh and Varun Tomar bagged the 10m air pistol women’s and men’s spots earlier this week.

Rhythm Sangwan: “I am really happy that I won the bronze medal and could win the quota for my country”

Rhythm Sangwan has now won three medals at the ongoing Asian Olympic Qualifiers. She previously won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event and partnered with Arjun Singh Cheema to clinch the silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

After winning the women’s 25m pistol bronze, the 20-year-old Haryana native expressed joy at securing another spot for India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I am really happy that I won the bronze medal and could win the quota for my country. I would like to thank my personal coach Vineet Kumar. It’s all because of him I’m here today. I would also like to thank all my supporters out there,” she said. (via PTI)

“I think, all (three medals won in Indonesia) hold a special place in my heart. But, yes, I mean I could do this for my country, I could win the quota for my country, so, yes, it holds a special place. Thank you Vineet sir, keep your blessings,” she added.

Incidentally, Sangwan came close to securing an Olympic quota in the 10m air pistol event when Pakistan’s Kishmala Talat beat her to the silver medal on Monday.