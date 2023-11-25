Rhythm Sangwan wins gold in National Shooting Championships; Manu Bhaker settles for bronze

Rhythm Sangwan, on Friday, November 24, won the women’s air pistol event at the National Shooting Championship that took place at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal.

In the 66th edition of the tournament, Sangwan defeated Suruchi and Manu Bhaker. Sangwan finished on top with 243.1 points, 1.8 more than Suruchi, who agonizingly missed out on the gold with a score of 241.3. Bhaker, on the other hand, was disappointing as she finished with a score of 220.7.

Interestingly, Bhaker and Sangwan had scores of 578 apiece in the qualification round. But it was Sangwan, who held her nerve just when it mattered the most.

Suruchi, meanwhile, won the gold medal in the junior event with a score of 242.2 after qualifying with 242.2. She left behind Anjali Shekhawat (242) and Devanshi Dhama (219.2). Rhythm did well in the senior event, but flattered to deceive in the juniors after finishing sixth.

Apart from doing well in the senior and junior levels, Suruchi also lived up to expectations in the youth level by winning the bronze medal with a score of 217.6. She followed Lakshita (241.6) and Anjali (240.5).

Darius Saurastri and Divyansh Singh Panwar shine in air rifle events

Divyansh Singh Panwar (right) - Image Credits: Olympics.com

In the 10-metre air rifle event that took place at the Dr Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad, Darius Saurastri won the gold medal by beating former World No. 1 Divyansh Singh Panwar.

Saurastri finished with 251.3 points, one point more than Panwar, who ended with a score of 250.3. Sandeep won the bronze medal with a score of 228.9.

Although he missed out on gold in the senior event, Panwar made sure of finishing on top of the podium in the junior men’s event. He finished with a score of 253.6, leaving behind Talwar Singh (251.2) and Keval Prajapati (229.9).

Abhinav Shaw won the gold medals in the youth and sub-youth events. In the 50-meter rifle-prone events, Chain Singh and Nikhil Talwar won gold in the men’s and juniors categories, respectively.