Ronjan Sodhi expects Indian shooters to win 3-4 medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

2-time ISSF World Cup Final gold medallist Ronjan Sodhi has stated that he expects the Indian shooting contingent to win three to four medals at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2021. He believes that the current unit is the strongest the Indian shooting team has ever been, with Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary being the top contenders to win medals.

In an exclusive chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Ronjan Sodhi spoke about his expectations from the Indian shooters during the Tokyo Olympics 2021. So far, 15 Indian shooters have qualified for the event, and sports fans in the country expect a strong showing from them next year.

Sodhi, a former Olympian, pointed out that it is tough to predict the number of medals that the Indian shooters will win. The former Asian Games gold medallist pointed out that he was the favorite to win an Olympic medal in 2012, but he failed.

Also, the Indian shooters could not win a single medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. Thus, he concluded that it is a hard question to answer.

'Indian team today is the strongest': Ronjan Sodhi backs shooters to win multiple medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021

After explaining how difficult it is to predict the number of medals that the Indian shooters will win at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Ronjan Sodhi said:

"Indian team today is the strongest. To be optimistic, I would say 3-4. You can't say, but 3-4 should be a realistic figure. Manu Bhaker in air pistol and Saurabh Chaudhary in pistol, they both rank like the top of the world, you know, maybe number 2 or number 3 at the moment, and they are very strong shooters. They have won almost everything wherever they have shot as a pair. So, I think in pair we have a stronger chance than in individual because you never know what happens in the individual event."

Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary are now World record holders in following 10m Air Pistol Mixed team Events:

1. Qualification (Senior)

2. Qualification (Junior)

3. Final (Junior) pic.twitter.com/wM24VTT11e — Indian Women In Sports (@IndWomensports) March 27, 2019

It is noteworthy that Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary won four ISSF World Cup gold medals in 2019. As a result, Indian fans have high hopes from them at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.