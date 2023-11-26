Sarabjot Singh, Palak win gold in the 66th National Shooting Championship 

Sarabjot Singh and Palak won the gold medal in the mixed air pistol event in the 66th edition of the National Games at Bhopal on Saturday, November 26.

They defeated Rajasthan’s Anjali and Abhinav Choudhary 16-14 to finish atop the podium. Interestingly, Anjali and Abhinav topped the qualification round with a score of 578.

Mehuli has had a year to remember after she also won the silver medal in the 10-meter air rifle team event in the Asian Games 2023 that took place in Hangzhou. She, along with Ashi Chouksey and Ramita, shot 1886.0 to finish second.

In the meantime, Vikram and Yogita of the Services won the bronze medal after finishing the third National Shooting Championship. Uttarakhand’s Abhinav and Yashasvi failed to make a podium finish after finishing fourth.

Mehuli Ghosh and Abhinav won the gold medal in the mixed air rifle event. The pair beat Karnataka’s Darius and Tilottama Sen 16-6 at the Dr Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad.

R Narmada and Sri Karthik Sabari Raj won the bronze medal after beating Punjab’s Samiksha Dhingra and Arjun 17-15.

Haryana sweep junior titles in the National Shooting Championship

In the mixed air pistol junior event, Haryana’s Shiva and Palak won the gold medal after beating Uttar Pradesh’s Yash and Urva. The pair from UP topped the qualifications with a score of 577 but failed to hold their nerve when it mattered the most.

Mukesh Melavalli and Dwaram from Andhra Pradesh won the bronze medal. Rajasthan’s Anjali and Abhinav Choudhary missed out after finishing fourth.

The mixed air rifle junior event saw Haryana’s Himanshu and Shruti winning the gold medal after defeating Madhya Pradesh’s Gautam and Satyarth in the finals. Abhinav and Swati from West Bengal won the bronze medal.

Maddineni and Nishitha from Andhra Pradesh finished fourth and missed out on a medal.