Saurabh Chaudhary, Divyansh Singh Parmar to miss Junior Shooting World Championship in Peru

Teen sensations Saurabh Chaudhary (pistol) and Divyansh Singh Parmar (Rifle) will not be competing at the Junior Shooting World Championship that will be held in Lima, Peru from September 27. Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, on the other hand, have been named to the team for the competition.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced the shooting contingent on Friday. India will take part in both Olympic and non-Olympic events at the Worlds.

NRAI plans to start the national camp on September 15 and is awaiting the Sports Authority of India’s approval for it.

“We are planning start the camp by September 15. A request has been sent to SAI and as soon as we get it, we will begin our preparations,” A NRAI official said.

The camp will be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

All eyes on Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap at Junior Shooting World Championship

With Saurabh Chaudhary and Divyansh Parmar out, all the focus will be on Manu Bhaker and Aishwary Pratap at the ISSF Junior World Championships.

Manu will compete for five events – 10m air pistol, 25m sports pistol, 10m air pistol mixed, 10m women’s team and 25m women’s team.

The Junior Shooting Worlds will be a chance for her to restart her campaign after the Olympics debacle. It will be interesting to see how the youngster manages five events in Peru.

In the 10m mixed event, she will partner Sarabjot Singh in Saurabh Chaudhary’s absence.

Junior Shooting World Championship TEAM

RIFLE EVENTS

50M RIFLE THREE POSITIONS JUNIOR MEN

1. AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR

2. SARTAJ SINGH TIWANA

3. SANSKAR HA VELIA

4. GURMAN SINGH

50M RIFLE PRONE JUNIOR MEN

1. SANSKAR HA VELIA

2. SURYA PRATAP SINGH BANSHTU

3. NITISH KUMAR

10M AIR RIFLE JUNIOR MEN

1. PAARTH MAKHIJA

2. RAJPREET SINGH

3. DHANUSH SRIKANTH

4. SRINJOY DATTA

5. RUDRANKSH BALASAHEB P A TIL

6. Y ASH V ARDHAN

50M RIFLE THREE POSITIONS JUNIOR WOMEN

1. A YUSHI PODDER

2. NISHCAL

3. PRASIDDHI MAHANT

4. MANSI SUDHIR SINGH KA THAIT

50M RIFLE PRONE JUNIOR WOMEN

1. ASHI CHOUKSY

2. SIFT KAUR SAMRA

3. NISHCAL

10M AIR RIFLE JUNIOR WOMEN

1. ZEENA KHITTA

2. ATMIKA GUPTA

3. NISHA KANWAR

4. MEHULI GHOSH

5. KHYATI CHAUDHARY

6. RAMITA

50M RIFLE THREE POSITIONS JUNIOR MEN TEAM

1. AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR

2. SARTAJ SINGH TIWANA

3. SANSKAR HA VELIA

10M AIR RIFLE JUNIOR MEN TEAM

1. PAARTH MAKHIJA

2. RAJPREET SINGH

3. DHANUSH SRIKANTH

50M RIFLE THREE POSITIONS JUNIOR WOMEN TEAM

1. A YUSHI PODDER

2. NISHCAL

3. PRASIDDHI MAHANT

10M AIR RIFLE JUNIOR WOMEN TEAM

1. ZEENA KHITTA

2. ATMIKA GUPTA

3. NISHA KANWAR

50M RIFLE THREE POSITIONS JUNIOR MIXED TEAM

1. AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR

2. A YUSHI PODDER

1. SARTAJ SINGH TIWANA

2. NISCHAL

10M AIR RIFLE JUNIOR MIXED TEAM

1. PAARTH MAKHIJA

2. ZEENA KHITTA

1. RAJPREET SINGH

2. ATMIKA GUPTA

Pistol events

25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL Shooting JUNIOR MEN

1. VIJAYVEER SIDHU

2. ANISH

3. ADARSH SINGH

4. UDHAYVEER SIDHU

5. HARSHWARDHAN MAHANAND YADAV

6. AGNEYA KAUSHIK

25M STANDARD PISTOL Shooting JUNIOR MEN

1. VIJAYVEER SIDHU

2. HARSH GUPTA

3. UDHAYVEER SIDHU

4. RAJKANW AR SINGH SANDHU

5. SAHIL VIJAY DUDHANE

6. A. MAHESH PASHUPATHY

50M FREE PISTOL JUNIOR MEN

1. ARJUN SINGH CHEEMA

2. NIKHIL CHANDILA

3. AJINKYA MAHENDRA CHAVAN

4. SHAURYA SARIN

5. ARJUN CHILLAR

6. ABHIMANYU YADAV

10M AIR PISTOL JUNIOR Shooting MEN

1. SARABJOT SINGH

2. NA VEEN

3. SHIVA NARWAL

4. VIJA YVEER SIDHU

5. MOHIT BHA TI

6. PARMOD

25M SPORTS PISTOL JUNIOR Shooting WOMEN

1. RHYTHM SANGW AN

2. MANU BHAKER

3. NAAMYA KAPOOR

4. TEJASW ANI

5. NIVEDITHA V. NAIR

6. KHUSHKEERA T KAUR SANDHU

25M STANDARD PISTOL JUNIOR Shooting WOMEN

1. RHYTHM SANGW AN

2. TEJASW ANI

3. NIVEDITHA V. NAIR

4. TANU RAWAL

5. NAAMYA KAPOOR

6. ANUSHKA MADAN

50M FREE PISTOL JUNIOR Shooting WOMEN

1. SHIKHA NARWAL

2. ESHA SINGH

3. NA VDEEP KAUR

4. TANU RAWAL

5. TIY ANA PHOGA T

6. AADHYA TAYAL

10M AIR PISTOL JUNIOR Shooting WOMEN

1. MANU BHAKER

2. SHIKHA NARWAL

3. RHYTHM SANGW AN

4. AADHYA TAYAL

5. ESHA SINGH

6. PRIY A MURALIDHAR

25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL JUNIOR Shooting MEN TEAM

1. VIJAYVEER SIDHU

2. ANISH

3. ADARSH SINGH

10M AIR PISTOL JUNIOR Shooting MEN TEAM

1. SARABJOT SINGH

2. NA VEEN

3. SHIVA NARWAL

25M SPORTS PISTOL JUNIOR Shooting WOMEN TEAM

1. RHYTHM SANGW AN

2. MANU BHAKER

3. NAAMYA KAPOOR

10M AIR PISTOL JUNIOR Shooting WOMEN TEAM

1. MANU BHAKER

2. SHIKHA NARWAL

3. RHYTHM SANGW AN

25M RAPID FIRE PISTOL MIXED TEAM

1. VIJAYVEER SIDHU

2. RHYTHM SANGW AN

1. ANISH

2. TEJASWANI

10M AIR PISTOL Shooting MIXED TEAM

1. SARABJOT SINGH

2. MANU BHAKER

1. NA VEEN

2. SHIKHA NARWAL

Shotgun events

TRAP JUNIOR MEN

1. VIVAAN KAPOOR

2. BAKHTY AR UDDIN MOHAMADMUZAHID MALEK

3. SHARDUL VIHAN

4. SHAP A TH BHARDW AJ

5. AAKASH KHUSHW AHA

6. ARY A V ANSH TY AGI

SKEET JUNIOR MEN

1. ABHA Y SINGH SEKHON

2. A YUSH RUDRARAJU

3. RAJVEER SINGH GILL

4. BHA VTEGH SINGH GILL

DOUBLE TRAP JUNIOR MEN

1. SEHAJPREET SINGH

2. VINA Y PRA T AP SINGH

3. MA Y ANK SHOKEEN

TRAP JUNIOR WOMEN

1. SABEERA HARIS

2. AADYA TRIPATHI

3. KIRTI GUPTA

4. DIVY A SINGH

5. PREETI RAJAK

6. AASHIMA KHANNA

SKEET JUNIOR WOMEN

1. AREEBA KHAN

2. RAIZA DHILLON

3. GANEMA T SEKHON

4. KARTTIKI SINGH SHAKTAWAT

5. ZAHRA MUFADDAL DEESAWALA

6. SANJANA SOOD

DOUBLE TRAP JUNIOR WOMEN

1. YESHA Y A HAFIZ CONTRACTOR

2. MANVI SONI

3. HITASHA

TRAP JUNIOR MEN TEAM

VIVAAN KAPOOR BAKHTY AR UDDIN MOHAMADMUZAHID MALEK SHARDUL VIHAN

SKEET JUNIOR MEN TEAM

ABHA Y SINGH SEKHON A YUSH RUDRARAJU RAJVEER SINGH GILL

TRAP Shooting JUNIOR WOMEN TEAM

SABEERA HARIS AADYA TRIPATHI KIRTI GUPTA

SKEET Shooting JUNIOR WOMEN TEAM

AREEBA KHAN RAIZA DHILLON GANEMA T SEKHON

TRAP Shooting JUNIOR MIXED TEAM

VIVV AN KAPOOR SABEERA HARIS BAKHTY AR UDDIN MOHAMADMUZAHID MALEK AADYA TRIPATHI

SKEET Shooting JUNIOR MIXED TEAM

ABHA Y SINGH SEKHON AREEBA KHAN A YUSH RUDRARAJU RAIZA DHILLON

Also Read: Manu Bhaker set to represent India at the Junior World Championships in Lima next month

Edited by Diptanil Roy