Dates announced for the Khelo India shooting selection trials, venue finalized at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges

Trials for the shooting discipline for the next edition of the Khelo India is edging closer. October 17-22 have been finalized as the dates for the event. The venue will be Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Ranges. Selection trials will be conducted in both rifle and pistol events.

October 8 is the deadline to submit the entry fee of Rs 2500 for selection trials 1 and 2. The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct selection trials.

The organizing committee of Khelo India has decided to conduct shooting discipline main event from February 5-14 next year. They will also be held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges

Shooters born on or after January 1, 2003, are eligible to compete in selection trials. The trials will be conducted in both air rifle and air pistol event in men and women’s category.

Only those shooters who have achieved Minimum Qualification Scores (MQS) in the 63rd National Shooting Championship will be eligible to compete in the trials.

As per the selection criteria, only 16 shooters per discipline (air rifle and air pistol) will be selected for the main event to be held in February 2022.

Ranking will be based on two selection trials being held from October 17-22 and scores achieved by shooters in the 63rd National Shooting Championship. An average of two best scores will be the basis of final ranking.

During the selection trials, competitors will have to follow Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for sports competitions. It includes wearing a mask when they are not at the firing point.

Pre-national competition

The NRAI will conduct the GV Mavalankar shooting competition, which acts as a pre-national competition for rifle and pistol events. It will be held from October 10 to 30 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The shotgun pre-national or GV Mavalankar competition will be conducted from October 19 to 26 in Patiala, Punjab.

Shooters who achieve MQS in their respective events in the GV Mavalankar competition will be eligible to compete in the upcoming national competition.

