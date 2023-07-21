Sharanya Lakhan misses final qualification at Junior World Championship

In a breathtaking display of determination, the amateur Indian shooter Sharanya Lakhan depicted her prowess in the Junior World Championship. Featuring in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event, she smartly handled the situations at a time but eventually collapsed narrowly missing the cut for the final. Despite that, her overall performances left an indelible mark on the lookouts, especially from her nation.

The shooters from all across the globe were vying for the prestigious title which made the competition fierce. On the one hand, when the Swiss shooter Vivien Jaeggi concluded as triumphant with an impressive score of 591, the spotlight also fell on India's shooting delight Lakhan.

She managed to end in 12th place missing the top places by a slightly narrow margin as she scored six fewer points than the topper, 585. Despite the fact that she missed out on the qualification for the final as a result of narrow differences in the top 10 results, she acknowledged that this step would be crucial to firm her place in the future. She would use this experience as a motivation for upcoming ventures.

India rank 2nd with 11 medals in Junior World Championship

While Lakhan's individual performances impressed the masses, team India's overall performances were nothing shorter than a miracle throughout the competition.

Two days back, they were on the top of the medal tally, however, they are currently placed second. The sports-loving nation is cherishing four gold, four silver, and three bronze medals that come as a result of dedication and self believe.

Surprisingly, India are just behind China in the rankings for Junior World Championship as they have six gold, eight silver, and four bronze medals under their belt.

All of the Indian athletes, competing across various events and categories in Junior World Championship, were determined and became the reason for the country's pride. They are now gathering congratulations and well-deserving appreciation from all across the world, especially from their own nation. These athletes hope to strive in the forthcoming tournaments carrying on similar excellent performances.