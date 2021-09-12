Double Paralympic medallist shooter Avani Lekhara says her victory is for all those who "dare to dream"

Tokyo Paralympics gold and bronze medalist Avani Lekhara is elated by the podium finish at the 2021 Summer Games. She stated that her victory was not just for her but for everyone who dared to dream.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara became the only female Paralympian to win two medals at the Paralympic Games. She clinched India's first gold medal in the women's 10m AR Air Rifle Standing SH1 at the 2021 Paralympics.

Not only did she win a gold medal, Avani also equalled the World Record (249.6). It was India's first gold at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Avani Lekhara bagged a bronze medal in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 final at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Avani scored a 445.9 to settle for a third position finish.

Looking back at the Paralympics, it still feels quite surreal. #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/qQzqq4qPSd — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा (@AvaniLekhara) September 12, 2021

Avani Lekhara is thrilled by her 2021 Paralympics victory:

Avani feels surreal to have become a double Paralympics medallist. She is satisfied to have won the medals after enduring an uphill battle in her life over the years.

''Looking back at the Paralympics, it still feels quite surreal. While the feeling still hasn't quite sunk in yet, there's unquestionably happiness within me. A sense of satisfaction that has come through executing perfectly after the enormous effort, hard work and dedication as a collective unit in all of the training sessions," said Avani Lekhara.

"Touched beyond words by all the messages of good wishes and support. This win is not just for me, but for all of us who dare to dream. And, just like that dreams do come true! Apologies for not being able to reply to each one of you, but, appreciate every message that I have received," added Avani.

The 19-year-old shooter was also India's flag-bearer at the Closing Ceremony of the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

Thank you so much for your continuous support and motivation Hon. PM @narendramodi sir. Your words inspire me to continue to give my best and win many more medals for our country! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/x97OYI5IdB pic.twitter.com/CDfWRNflrg — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा (@AvaniLekhara) September 11, 2021

The Indian contingent finished their 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games campaign by securing a total of 19 medals which includes 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

