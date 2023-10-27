Shooters Arjun Babuta and Tilottama Sen secure Paris 2024 quota 

At the ongoing Asian Shooting Championships, shooters Arjun Babuta and Tilottama Sen have secured two more Paris Olympic berths for India.

The Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea, have 24 Olympic berths up for grabs. The top two finishers in each of the 12 Olympic shooting events (only one per country) will be handed a ticket to Paris.

Arjun Babuta grabbed his berth in the men's 10m air rifle after he finished with a silver in Changwon. Meanwhile, Tilottama qualified in the women's version of the same event as she finished in second place as well.

With Babuta and Sen's Olympic appearance confirmed, the Indian team for the 10m air rifle event in Paris is now fully decided. Shooters Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh are the other two Indians who have qualified for Paris in the 10m air rifle men's and women's events.

For his silver in the men's 10m air rifle event, Arjun Babuta shot a 633.4 and topped the qualifying round, before scoring a 251.2 in the finals. He lost the gold to China's Sheng Lihao and was joined on the podium by Naoya Okada who took bronze.

15-year-old Tilottama Sen had a slow start, finishing sixth in qualifying with a score of 630.5. The Indian upped her game when it came to the finals and managed 252.3 to clinch the silver. Joining her on the podium was South Korea's Eunji Kwon who won the gold, and compatriot Ramita who claimed the bronze.

All Indian shooters who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics

As of now, apart from Babuta and Sen, 8 other Indian shooters have qualified for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Rajeshwari Kumari and Bhowneesh Mendiratta made the cut in the men's and women's trap events. Sift Kaur Samra, Swapnil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran bagged a quota in the women's and men’s 50m rifle 3 positions.

Sarabjot Singh finalized an appearance in the men’s 10m air pistol, while Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh secured a berth for the men's and women’s 10m air rifle.