Shooting Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh win India's 5th gold

India's second day at the shooting Asian Olympic Qualifiers saw another brilliant performance from the Indian athletes as Rudrankksh Patil and Mehuli Ghosh stormed to the gold in the mixed air rifle event.

Going into the finals, the Chinese duo of Shen Yufan and Zhu Mingshuai were leading the chart after having topped the qualification by a mere point. However, world champions Patil and Ghosh quickly put aside the minor disappointment to clinch the win 16-10.

The Republic of Korea and Iran were the two countries who picked up the bronze medals in this particular event.

Another Indian duo to get on the podium today was the 10m air pistol mixed team. Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema, both of whom had claimed golds at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, finished with a silver after losing to Vietnam’s Thu Vinh Trinh and Quang Huy 17-11.

India at the Shooting Asian Olympic Qualifiers

India earlier had a strong start to their campaign at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, after claiming six medals on the opening day. Varun Tomar and Esha Singh stood on the podium in the men's and women's 10m air pistol events.

Tomar beat compatriot Arjun Singh Cheema by a margin of 2.6 points for his win. Joining them on the podium was Mongolia’s Davaakhuu Enkhtaivan. Meanwhile, Singh got the better of Pakistan's Kishmala Talat by 6.8 points to win the gold. India's Rhythm Sangwan also managed to claim a bronze in the event.

The final two medals of the day were both gold for India. The trios of Tomar, Cheema and Ujjwal, and Singh, Sangwan and Surbhi claimed the top prize in the team event of the 10m air pistol.

As a result of their podium finishes, both Varun Tomar and Esha Singh walked away with Olympic quotas from the first day of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers.