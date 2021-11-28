Shooting Nationals: Bhavesh, Anish win gold medals in 25m rapid fire pistol 

Young Rajasthan shooting sensation Bhavesh Shekhawat won his first national title when he triumphed in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol gold at the ongoing 64th Shooting Nationals at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Sunday.

Bhavesh Shekhawat pipped Olympic silver-medallist and comeback man Vijay Kumar, who finished fourth.

Haryana's Anish Bhanwala came third in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event and also won the gold medal in the junior rapid fire category.

Anish's win strengthened Haryana's firm grip at the top of the medal tally.

Bhavesh Shekhawat in good form

In the men's event, Bhavesh, a long-time performer on the national circuit who has also represented India, finally broke through on the day overcoming a quality field.

He was in great form registering as many as three clean series scores of 5 in the eight-series final, to finish with 33 hits out of 40.

The next best, the seasoned Gurpreet Singh of the Army, had one 5-hits series to claim the silver with 29, while Anish won bronze with 22 hits.

Vijay, returning to competitive shooting after a gap of five years, bowed out in fourth position while on 17 hits.

Youngsters Vijayveer Sidhu and Ahnad Jawanda finished fifth and sixth respectively.

Anish wins junior shooting final

In the junior men's final, Anish was in stunning form, not shooting below 4 per series with two clean scores of 5 among them.

His final score of 34 was way ahead of state-mate Adarsh Singh, who won silver with 30-hits.

Sidhu won the bronze medal for Punjab with a score of 24.

Haryana leads the medal tally with 12 gold medals and a total tally of 27 medals. Haryana is followed by Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with four gold medals each.

