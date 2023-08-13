Sports Ministry announces monetary support for 34 Indian shooters for ISSF World Championships

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has informed its monetary backing for the Indian shooters' contingent's participation in the forthcoming ISSF World Championships, set to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This occasion will glimpse the involvement of a sum of 34 masterful Indian shooters, diverged equally between 17 male and 17 female players.

The monetary backing will enclose the entire 57-member shooting delegation, consisting of 34 shooters, 15 coaches, and eight support staff associates, which incorporates the High-Performance Director.

Under the MYAS Annual Calendar for Training & Competition (ACTC) Scheme, all expenses related to travel, accommodation, visas, and miscellaneous allowances will be fully covered.

Among the 34 contestants equipped for the championship, 24 prominent athletes are a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), while the remaining seven are reputable Khelo India athletes.

The event is scheduled to kick off on August 14, 2023, and will cease on September 1, 2023. With a total of 48 Olympic Quotas up for grabs across 15 events, this prestigious contest holds a substantial preference for India as it hovers over the Paris Olympics.

34 Indian shooters set to utilize monetary benefits with amazing performance

In the previous edition of the ISSF Shooting World Championships held in 2022, Indian shooters exhibited exceptional performance, securing a total of 34 medals, including 12 gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals. This amazing accomplishment secured India's second position in the general medal standings, closely following China.

The ledger of 34 Indian shooters set to vie in the event is as follows:

ARJUN SINGH CHEEMA - TOPS Athlete RAMITA - TOPS Athlete KYNAN CHENAI - Khelo India Athlete MEHULI GHOSH - TOPS Athlete HRIDAY HAZARIKA - TOPS Athlete TOILOTTAMA SEN - TOPS Athlete AKHIL SHEORAN - TOPS Athlete SIFT KAUR SAMRA - TOPS Athlete GANEMAT SEKHON - TOPS Athlete ASHI CHOUKSEY - TOPS Athlete SARABJOT SINGH - TOPS Athlete MANINI KAUSHIK - TOPS Athlete SHIVA NARWAL - TOPS Athlete PRITHVIRAJ TONDAIMAN ANISH - TOPS Athlete ESHA SINGH - TOPS Athlete VIJAYVEER SIDHU - TOPS Athlete PALAK - Khelo India Athlete RHYTHM SANGWAN - TOPS Athlete ADARSH SINGH - TOPS Athlete MANU BHAKER - TOPS Athlete MANISHA KEER - Khelo India Athlete NIRAJ KUMAR - TOPS Athlete DIVYA T.S - TOPS Athlete PREETI RAJAK - Khelo India Athlete ZORAVAR SINGH SANDHU RAJESHWARI KUMAR ANANTJEET SINGH NARUKA - Khelo India Athlete DIVYANSH SINGH PANWAR - TOPS Athlete AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR - TOPS Athlete EKAMBIR SINGH SANDHU PARINAAZ DHALIWAL - Khelo India Athlete ANGADVIR SINGH BAJWA DARSHANA RATHORE - Khelo India Athlete