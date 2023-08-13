Shooting
Sports Ministry announces monetary support for 34 Indian shooters for ISSF World Championships

Modified Aug 13, 2023 23:09 IST
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has informed its monetary backing for the Indian shooters' contingent's participation in the forthcoming ISSF World Championships, set to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This occasion will glimpse the involvement of a sum of 34 masterful Indian shooters, diverged equally between 17 male and 17 female players.

The monetary backing will enclose the entire 57-member shooting delegation, consisting of 34 shooters, 15 coaches, and eight support staff associates, which incorporates the High-Performance Director.

Under the MYAS Annual Calendar for Training & Competition (ACTC) Scheme, all expenses related to travel, accommodation, visas, and miscellaneous allowances will be fully covered.

Among the 34 contestants equipped for the championship, 24 prominent athletes are a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), while the remaining seven are reputable Khelo India athletes.

The event is scheduled to kick off on August 14, 2023, and will cease on September 1, 2023. With a total of 48 Olympic Quotas up for grabs across 15 events, this prestigious contest holds a substantial preference for India as it hovers over the Paris Olympics.

34 Indian shooters set to utilize monetary benefits with amazing performance

In the previous edition of the ISSF Shooting World Championships held in 2022, Indian shooters exhibited exceptional performance, securing a total of 34 medals, including 12 gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals. This amazing accomplishment secured India's second position in the general medal standings, closely following China.

The ledger of 34 Indian shooters set to vie in the event is as follows:

  1. ARJUN SINGH CHEEMA - TOPS Athlete
  2. RAMITA - TOPS Athlete
  3. KYNAN CHENAI - Khelo India Athlete
  4. MEHULI GHOSH - TOPS Athlete
  5. HRIDAY HAZARIKA - TOPS Athlete
  6. TOILOTTAMA SEN - TOPS Athlete
  7. AKHIL SHEORAN - TOPS Athlete
  8. SIFT KAUR SAMRA - TOPS Athlete
  9. GANEMAT SEKHON - TOPS Athlete
  10. ASHI CHOUKSEY - TOPS Athlete
  11. SARABJOT SINGH - TOPS Athlete
  12. MANINI KAUSHIK - TOPS Athlete
  13. SHIVA NARWAL - TOPS Athlete
  14. PRITHVIRAJ TONDAIMAN
  15. ANISH - TOPS Athlete
  16. ESHA SINGH - TOPS Athlete
  17. VIJAYVEER SIDHU - TOPS Athlete
  18. PALAK - Khelo India Athlete
  19. RHYTHM SANGWAN - TOPS Athlete
  20. ADARSH SINGH - TOPS Athlete
  21. MANU BHAKER - TOPS Athlete
  22. MANISHA KEER - Khelo India Athlete
  23. NIRAJ KUMAR - TOPS Athlete
  24. DIVYA T.S - TOPS Athlete
  25. PREETI RAJAK - Khelo India Athlete
  26. ZORAVAR SINGH SANDHU
  27. RAJESHWARI KUMAR
  28. ANANTJEET SINGH NARUKA - Khelo India Athlete
  29. DIVYANSH SINGH PANWAR - TOPS Athlete
  30. AISHWARY PRATAP SINGH TOMAR - TOPS Athlete
  31. EKAMBIR SINGH SANDHU
  32. PARINAAZ DHALIWAL - Khelo India Athlete
  33. ANGADVIR SINGH BAJWA
  34. DARSHANA RATHORE - Khelo India Athlete
