“The pump, the feel & the adrenaline of the final” – Inspired by Paris show, Maheshwari Chauhan sets sights on Olympic quota for LA 2028 [Exclusive]

Maheshwari Chauhan and Anantjeet Singh Naruka came tantalizingly close to winning a bronze medal in skeet shooting at the Paris Olympics before falling short by a whisker. The Indian duo, who have been friends and teammates while growing up in the sport together, did not miss a single target in the last two series in a close contest against China.

Having exchanged a punch with Anantjeet following a job well done, Maheshwari could only look on in despair as the Chinese shooters ended up a point better (44-43) en route to a podium finish.

During an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda, the ace shooter sought to highlight her commitment to preparing better ahead of the LA 2028 quota qualifiers while also recalling the drama of the Paris final.

"In the first series, between the two of us, we'd missed three targets. In the last two series, we didn't miss a single target. If Anant or I had missed targets in the end, that would have given the Chinese a clear chance to win," Maheshwari explained.

"I gave Anant a punch," she said, recalling the jubilant moment after striking the target. "Just the pump, the feel and the adrenaline of the final, having given my best at that moment. And to share it with Anant, he and I started shooting around the same time. We've been family, been friends. We've grown up in the sport together. We've been teammates for years, junior and senior team," the 28-year-old recalled.

Despite the angst of not making it to the Olympic podium following a valiant effort, Maheshwari Chauhan is proud of her performance on the biggest of stages while also being pragmatic about the outcome.

"You know, the feeling of, oh, I didn't fail myself. At least, I gave my best. And maybe at that moment, my best wasn't good enough because the Chinese were a point better. I didn't want to have too much of an emotional or a feeling-based reaction to it, because that's just how the game is. And that's exactly how it always works," she stated in a mature and philosophical tone.

Maheshwari views the Paris Olympics as just the beginning of her professional journey after returning to shooting with a "fresher mindset" following a three-year hiatus.

"For me, the journey to reach the Olympics was about being really present, being really good in my mind, being happy and then obviously working towards what I needed to do technically and keeping that as my focus. It took me a decade to get to my first Games. Usually, it takes an athlete anywhere between 10 to 14 years to season themselves for an Olympic event," Maheshwari Chauhan asserted.

"I pretty much think of Paris as sort of my professional start, because if you remove my junior years and then I took a break of about 3-1/2 years from shooting. I came in with a newer approach, a fresher mindset," she expressed.

The belief and hunger have only grown after the exhilarating experience in the skeet mixed team event in Paris as Maheshwari outlined.

"I definitely see Paris as sort of a starting point where I now have more belief, definitely a lot more hunger. So I want to go in with a group, like a team which is full of professionals. We're all working towards a common goal," Maheshwari disclosed.

Maheshwari Chauhan, who appeared cheerful and relaxed during the introductions ahead of the Olympic bronze-medal contest, disclosed that she loves high-pressure situations.

"I was definitely nervous, but I do love extremely high-pressure situations. In fact, I prefer them over normal pressure situations. I like it when the environment feels bigger than me. I really like that," the Jalore-born player divulged.

"Oh, do you shoot with Manu Bhaker?" - Maheshwari Chauhan laments lack of awareness about skeet shooting in India

Maheshwari Chauhan is focussed on the future after giving it her all in Paris - Source: Maheshwari Chauhan on Instagram

Maheshwari Chauhan laments the lack of awareness about skeet shooting in India which many tend to either club or compare with pistol and rifle shooting.

"I wish there was more knowledge and understanding of the game. Because shooting is a big umbrella term. There are so many events of shooting under it. But you know, people don't, of course, know too much about it," she observed.

"You know, everyone looks at shooting and they'll talk about like one event and they'll be like, 'Oh, do you shoot with Manu Bhakar?' And I'm like, yes, but she shoots a different event. And there are like 10 other events as well," Maheshwari declared.

Maheshwari drove home the point that likening vastly different shooting events was just as ridiculous as comparing basketball and football solely on the basis of a ball being involved in both sports.

"So I wish there was a little bit more knowledge so that way sports aren't compared. I feel comparing rifle and pistol to shotgun is like comparing basketball and football just because you use the ball to play them," she stressed.

While Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker does indeed compete in a different event, it is a remarkable coincidence that she graduated from the same college as Maheshwari Chauhan did.

Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College For Women has three of India's top shooters, Manu Bhaker, Maheshwari Chauhan, and Rhythm Sangwan, in its distinguished list of alumni.

"I think it was a coincidence because LSR is quite strict about attendance and we're not allowed to really miss college. I would literally be training in the morning and come back and attend classes post-lunch. LSR is a lovely college, it's so prestigious to be a part of the alumni there," Maheshwari noted.

"It's DU South Campus, so it's easier to get to the range (Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range). I mean, if you choose a college in North Campus, you have to literally cross Delhi to reach Tughlakabad. So for me, it was like, it's the best college out there and it's close to the range. And it was like a no-brainer. And I think it's been similar for Manu and Rhythm. It is really one of the best places to be," she added.

Targeting a moving object essentially means that conditions play a significant part in skeet shooting which necessitates training in different altitudes and weather conditions as Maheshwari Chauhan indicated.

"Indian athletes have access to limited ranges in the country, none at the higher altitude. So we actually struggle in colder conditions usually. I often go to Italy to train, to just get used to training in the cold. You have the European and the UK athletes who are all preparing even in snow. So, you know, they're better conditioned like that. But then we're used to shooting in 47 degrees," she pointed out.

"We actually shot at the World Cup in Cyprus 2 years ago where the temperature was about 2 degrees. It was snowing. There was wind at about 66 kilometres per hour and the competition went on. The conditions were such that even the barrel couldn't be stabilized," Maheshwari recalled.

Maheshwari Chauhan has her sights fixed firmly on the LA quota place competitions that begin in the second half of 2026 after a "process-oriented" 2025.

"This year is the year after the Olympics where I sort of get to take a step back, look at a broader picture of what needs more work and how I want to approach the new season and the new Olympic cycle. So this year for me is more process-oriented and next year is more about goal orientation," she stated.

"So I'm looking at the Asian Games, I'm looking at the World Championships next year and also when the quota places for LA open up at the end of next year. So the second half of the year is going to be very busy," Maheshwari Chauhan stressed.

The best is perhaps yet to come for India's best skeet shooter who is all set to approach the coming seasons knowing just what it takes to taste Olympic glory.

