"This shooting range like home to me" - Manu Bhaker on returning to action after her post-Olympics break

Following a six-month long break post Paris 2024, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker returned to action last week at the selection trails for the national squad, held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

Speaking to All India Radio (Akashvani) during the event, Bhaker described the shooting range as a home away from from home.

"This range is like home to me. I have been practicing here since I was 16 years old. Not only practice, but also gym and physiotherapy. So, I am used to spending my entire day at the range. So, no matter how long the break is, this place always feels like home."

Two rounds of trials were conducted, meaning the full comeptition — including qualifications and finals — was carried out twice. Under the watchful eyes of coach Jaspal Rana, Bhaker spent a good two weeks at the range preparing for it.

"Even now, I have been training here for a while and I enjoy training here. I really like the way the range is constructed." she added.

Though, considering the lofty standards she has set, the results were a mixed bag. In the 10m Air Pistol as Bhaker finished 3rd in the first trial and 6th in the second.

She had better returns in the 25m Air Pistol — the event which saw her finish 4th at the Olympics. After finishing 3rd in the first trails, Bhaker came roaring back the next day to register a score of 591-27x in qualification round. This was better than what she had managed at Paris 2024. However, she finished second in the final, losing narrowly to her state compatriot Rhythm Sangwan in a shootout.

Though, Bhaker is not too flustered about the results. She feels that she is headed in the right direction.

"Whatever training I do, I do it seriously." said Bhaker, "I am enjoying. The way things are going are nice and I hope I can keep on getting better. I will try that I can do better next time."

Suruchi Phogat — the next big thing in Indian shooting

Another star has emerged from the nebula called Haryana. 18-year-old Suruchi Phogat is the latest shooting sensation on the rise. An aspiring wrestler at age 12, Phogat pivoted to shooting after she suffered a shoulder injury.

In December 2024, at the 67th National Shooting Championship, she swept gold medals across the youth, junior and senior categories in Women's 10m Air Pistol. She followed it up with another top-of-the-podium finish at the 38th National Games.

Phogat's formidable run continued in the national squad selection trials too. The teenager went past heavyweights like Bhaker, Sangwan and Palak Gulia to finish first in Trial 1, where she had even topped the charts in the qualification round.

Manu Bhaker acknowledged Phogat's impressive showing in the same interview,

"She is doing really well." said Bhaker, "I know her coach too. I used to train in his academy on my off days because there wasn't any other range near my house. But yes, Suruchi is doing really well. I hope that many other kids like her come up and perform like this, not just in one or two competitions, but throughout the year."

Phogat wasn't too far off the mark in the second trials either. She again finished ahead of Bhaker in the qualification round. However, Delhi's Meenu Pathak edged out Phogat in the finals to end her flawless streak.

