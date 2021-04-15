"2021 Tokyo Olympics will be our best Olympic games after the London Olympics," says Mairaj Ahmad Khan

Mairaj Ahmad Khan will be among the 15-member shooting contingent to represent India at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Khan is all set to compete in his second successive Olympics after becoming the first Indian skeet shooter to represent the nation at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Mairaj clinched the silver medal at the 2019 Asian Championship in Doha and booked his berth for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. With the swift rise of Mairaj, the Indian shooting team has begun to look formidable in the skeet event.

Mairaj Ahmed Khan ( Source: Mairaj's Twitter handle)

Mairaj won the gold medal in the skeet team men's event at the ISSF World Cup 2021 in New Delhi. Notably, India has grabbed the maximum number of Olympic quotas in the skeet men's events this year.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Mairaj talked about his goals, strategy, and his way forward for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Here are the excerpts:

Q: What is your take on India's splendid performance at the post-pandemic ISSF World Cup 2021 in New Delhi?

A: We were hungry for the competition, and it came to our own range. India is doing well and we have a good team in all disciplines. We were very unlucky that we didn't get any quotas in the trap event.

All the athletes were prepared as we were already training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The approach, process, and training were on target.

Q: The Indian shooting squad is a good mixture of young and experienced veteran shooters. Do you think that will work as an advantage for India at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

A: The new-generation shooters are very fast. They have been doing very well in the past few years. I am a senior shooter, but I consider myself a young shooter as I am competing with the youngsters and giving them a hard time. I have a lot of years of shooting left.

Apurvi, Sanjeev, and I have Olympic experience. We know the kind of training it requires. It's a good platform for us to help our juniors with the training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Q: How was your lockdown experience? Did it hamper your training?

A: I took it in a very positive manner. Lockdown worked as a recovery break for me. I took a 2-month break for the first time in 20 years. I spent a lot of time with my family, focused more on my physical fitness, and dry training. From June onwards I was back on track for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Q: The Indian Skeet team coach Ennio Falco joined the Qatar team. How did that affect your training?

A: It was a big blow for me as I wasn't dreaming this would happen. The Olympics is my dream, I was confused about how to proceed further. Even experienced shooters like me need a coach.

Ennio Falco has played an important role in the rise of skeet shooting in India. We got quotas during his training. We are on talking terms with him and SAI; he will hopefully join us soon. He has all the heart for the Indian shooting team.

Q: How do you rate the Indian Skeet team's chances at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

A: In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, chances are high compared to the Rio Olympics. We have two quotas this year, which automatically increases our chances. Angad is also a great shooter and is training very hard.

There will be no spectators this year. This might come as an advantage; we will have more calmness.

Q: What is your way forward till July? Are you planning any special training programs?

A: I want to shoot good competitions before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, as we won't have the test events. Match practice is the best practice. If you make changes in training, it sometimes doesn't go as planned in the matches.

I might compete at the European shooting championship, ISSF World Cup in Italy, and some other events. I am practicing in two sessions. The light changes and skeet finals usually take place in the afternoon.

Q: With the rising COVID cases, has NRAI established any restrictions for the Tokyo-bound shooters?

A: Only Olympic-bound shooters are allowed at the shooting range. Proper sanitization and SOP's are being followed. I am also doing my physical training at the range, as outsiders aren't allowed. I am very particular about things and avoid going out.

We might have to undergo the bio-bubble before Tokyo. It's a good idea, as it makes you feel safer and you can also train with more focus at the camp.

Q: Will Indian shooters have a problem adapting to Japan's weather at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as we won't have the test events this year?

A: The Indian shooting team won't have any problem adapting to the hot season in Japan. We are used to the humid weather in India. We will also be traveling early this year due to Covid, which will give us time to adapt to the weather and range.

Q: Do you think India will make a good comeback at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after the 2016 Rio Olympics?

A: This year will be different from the Rio Olympics. We had a good team in 2016 but luck was not in our favor. I think the 2021 Tokyo Olympics will be our best Olympic games after the London Olympics.

The depth of our shooting team is amazing. We currently have the world's number one shooters in many disciplines. With the introduction of the mixed event at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, there is a good chance for India this year.

We will also have a skeet mixed team event at the next Olympics in 2024. We will pray for these youngsters and hopefully they will grab the mixed event medals this year. I will give my hundred percent and rest is in the hands of almighty.

