The FISU World University Games 2023 saw some stunning performances throughout the tournament. However, a truly enthralling moment came on August 1 for Indian fans, as Indian shooters made a trip to the podium multiple times.

First on the podium was Sift Kaur Samra. The 21-year-old, who previously won a gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup, saw glory as she again clinched gold at the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions finals. She had a total score of 462.9.

Coming in second place right behind her was compatriot Ashi Chouksi. Chouksi gave Samra a run for her money, before eventually settling for silver with a score of 461.6. The two Indians were joined by bronze medalist Zeru Wang of China on the podium.

India also won gold at the Women's 50m Rifle 3-Position team event. The team featured shooters Samra, Chouksi, and Manini Kaushik. Manini also qualified for the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position finals but finished 8th overall. In the team event, India scored a whopping 3527 points to finish on top of the podium.

Watch the video of India's podium finishes from The Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur, here:

Anurag Thakur



Hats off to our phenomenal women shooters, leaving an indelible mark at 2021 World University Games and making the nation proud with their precision and marksmanship!



Hats off to our phenomenal women shooters, leaving an indelible mark at 2021 World University Games and making the nation proud with their precision and marksmanship!

India at the FISU World University Games

So far, India has had a strong outing at the 2023 FISU World University Games. Indian athletes have claimed 21 medals so far, including 11 golds, four silvers, and six bronze medals. This puts India in the fourth position on the medal tally, behind China, Korea, and Japan.

The gold medalists include:

Manu Bhaker

Elavenil Valarivan

Women's 10m Air pistol team (Manu Bhaker, Abhidnya Ashok Patil and Yashaswini Singh Deswal)

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar x2

Men's 10m air rifle team (Arjun Babuta, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar)

Women's 50m rifle 3P team (Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra)

Sift Kaur Samra

Archery compound mix team (Aman Saini and Pragati)

Avneet Kaur

Sangampreet Singh Bisla

The silver medalists include:

Archery compound women's team (Avneet Kaur, Purvasha and Pragati)

Men's 25m pistol rapid-fire team (Vijayveer Sidhu, Udhayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh)

Divyansh Singh Panwar

Ashi Chouksi

The bronze medalists include:

Archery compound men's team (Aman Saini, Rishab Yadav and Sangampreet Singh Bisla)

Archery recurve women's team (Reeta Sawaiyan, Sangeeta and Tanisha Verma)

Aman Saini

Men's 50m Rifle 3P team (Sartaj Singh Tiwana, Surya Pratap Singh and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar)

Men's 10m air pistol team (Varun Tomar, Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain)

Yamini Mourya

India's FISU World University Games medal tally is certainly impressive so far, and with a few days to go before the conclusion of the Games, fans will be waiting to see the number go higher.