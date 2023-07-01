West Bengal’s international rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh among others selected for Baku World Championship

West Bengal’s 22-year-old international rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh makes a comeback in the national squad. She has been selected for the upcoming Baku World Championship and Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced a 22-member rifle and pistol squad for the Baku World Championship scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan from August 14 to September 1. The World Championship also offers 32 Paris Olympic Games quota places.

After the national selection trials held here at the Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, the NRAI has also selected a 21-member squad for the Asian Games starting September 23 in China. Besides individual events, the NRAI will also field teams in the mixed events at the world championship and Asian Games.

Promising Madhya Pradesh rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey will make her world championship debut in 50m rifle 3 positions. She has also been selected for the Asian Games in 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions. Ashi replaces Tilottama Sen in the women’s 10m air rifle squad for the Asian Games squad.

Olympian Manu Bhaker will only compete in the 25m sports pistol in the Baku World Championship and Asian Games.

The reigning men’s 10m air rifle world champion Rudrankksh Patil has been included in the Asian Games squad on the basis of the selection criteria for Paris quota winners.

Madhya Pradesh’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will compete in both 10m air rifle and 50m rifle 3 positions at the world championship and Asian Games.

Baku World Championship squad

Men: 10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Hirday Hazarika. 50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Niraj Kumar. 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheena. 25m rapid pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

Women: 10m air rifle: Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Tilottama Sen. 50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik. 10m air pistol: Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak. 25m sports pistol: Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh.

Asian Games team

Men: 10m air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balashahed Patil. 50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Suresh Kusale, Akhil Sheoran. 10m air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema. 25m rapid pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

Women: 10m air rifle: Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey. 50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik. 10m air pistol: Divya TS, Esha Singh, Palak. 25m: Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh.

