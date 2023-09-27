Wishes pour in as Indian shooters win multiple medals at Asian Games 2023

The Indian shooters have performed splendidly at the Asian Games 2023 currently underway in Hangzhou, China. On Wednesday, September 27, the young talents won multiple medals making the entire nation proud.

The day started with a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3-position team event. The Indian team of Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik exhibited great composure to finish in second position. Amongst them, Sift and Ashi also made it to the final of the individual event.

Thereafter, the women's 25m pistol team of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan and Esha Singh clinched gold with a combined score of 1759. Out of the three shooters, Bhaker and Esha advanced to the individual final.

In the individual competition of the women's 50m rifle 3-position, Sift claimed the gold medal at the Asian Games with a score of 469.6. She also set a new world record in the process. In the final of this event, India's Ashi Chouksey won bronze for the country.

Later, in the individual event of the women's 25m pistol event, Esha Singh grabbed a silver medal.

Indian medalists in the skeet event at the Asian Games 2023

The shooters representing India in the skeet competition also made a significant contribution to the country's medal tally. The Indian men's skeet team won a bronze medal (score - 355). The team included Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa.

Thereafter, in the final of the individual men's skeet event, Anant looked quite promising from the beginning and eventually took home the silver medal.

The excellent performance of the shooters garnered a lot of reactions on social media. The medalists are being praised for putting up a wonderful show at the 2023 Asian Games.

Some of the wishes that the medal-winners received are as follows:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet