In an unwanted and unexpected event recently reported from the World Junior Championships 2023 that took place in South Korea, some Indian shooters have been found guilty of breaching the code of conduct.

According to the details revealed, the junior shooters were involved in illegal activities in the hotel they were staying in.

These activities involve damaging the hotel's equipment. Moreover, an official who traveled with the Indian squad, told PTI that the hotel reception had reported a shameful incident where a female shooter was found inside the toilet of a male shooter.

In the championship, the Indian contingent comprised 90 members which made the crew the largest to take part in that competition. While the national athletes have made their name earning deserving medals across various events, some of them have brought disgrace to the nation with such acts.

The official who accompanied the shooters to Changwon revealed:

“The hotel had reported a few instances of damage to some equipment in the rooms, for which they have been compensated. There had been incidents where players prepared noodles in electric kettles and damaged them.”

Indian shooters in South Korea; female shooter found in male shooter's washroom

He further added while clarifying that none of the Indian shooters were involved in such activities:

“An incident where a female shooter was found inside a male shooter’s room too was reported by the hotel reception, but on questioning the said shooters, nothing was found. And, none of the national squad members was involved in any of the activities as pointed out by the hotel. What we found during questioning was that a female shooter had used the toilet in a male shooter’s room.”

The official also revealed that a complaint has been lodged with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Now, everyone, including the Indian shooters' coaches will mark their appearances for further questioning to clarify the matter.

As far as India's overall journey in the event is considered, they finished second just behind China with 17 medals. More than 550 shooters from various countries were taking part in the prestigious tournament.