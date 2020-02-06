Olympic selection trials to be conducted by NRAI from February 20 in Tughlakabad

Tejaswini Sawant will also shoot at the trials along with Yashashwini Singh Deshwal

What's the story?

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced the selection trials for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 shooting competition for the Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun events which will be held in Tughlakabad.

The background

As many as 15 shooters have secured their qualification for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with their performances in the events over the past year. Ahead of the Olympics, the trials will allow the non-qualified shooters an opportunity to garner the required scores and make the cut for the quadrennial event.

The heart of the matter

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) are set to organise the selection trials for the shooting events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 from February 20 till February 25, 2020.

The trials will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Tughlakabad where the best of the shooters from the talent pool across India will gather to push for a spot at the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020.

Indian shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Yashaswini Singh Deshwal, who have already secured their spot at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will also be contesting in the event. Both the shooters will also be selected for the World Cup that will be held in New Delhi in March 2020.

In the men's Rifle 3 positions event, Akhil Sheoran and Swapnil Kusale will be undergoing the trials as the Olympic quotas were claimed by Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput. Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary won the quotas in the Men's Air Pistol event when they won gold medals at the World Cup last year. Omprakash Mitharval, Shahzar Rizvi, Ravinder Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema will be up for the trials in the Men's Air pistol events in Tughlakhabad.

Gurpreet Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat and Arpit Goel will be shooting in the Men's Rapid Fire pistol events which is one of the shooting competitions in which the country has has failed to win an Olympics quota spot. Indian trap shooters Vivaan Kapoor, Manavjit Singh Sandhu, Lakshay Sheoran, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have also been called for the trials.

What's next?

The NRAI reserves the right to swap the Olympic quota places but it is expected that the qualified athletes will hold on to their spots for Tokyo.