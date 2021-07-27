Is Olympics 2021 a miss or a learning curve for Saurabh Chaudhary?

The aura surrounding the Indian shooters, which included the likes of Divyansh Panwar, Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, in the lead up to the Tokyo Olympics was surreal. They had been an epitome of consistency at various ISSF World Cups and Asian level events since 2019. Indian fans were hoping for a rich haul of medals in both the individual and the mixed team events of air rifle and pistol.

The hype existed for a reason. The teenagers' performances and scores at various international events were simply incredible. Saurabh Chaudhary in particular gave all the elite shooters of the world a run for their money at world class meets.

Saurabh Chaudhary in action at the Tokyo Olympics

19-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary was touted as a potential medalwinner in both the individual and mixed events at the Olympics, as were many other shooters from the roster. However, his dreams hit a major roadblock in the first few days of the mega-event.

Backdrop leading to Tokyo Olympics

Saurabh Chaudhary, the 2018 Asian games gold medalist in the men's 10-meter air pistol event, had a sensational beginning to 2019 in both the individual and the mixed team events. However, some of his best results came with Manu Bhaker (also 19) in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event. Together, they led India to six medals (five gold and one silver) at the ISSF World Cup.

Individually, Saurabh Chaudhary produced some phenomenol results in 10-meter air pistol as well. Since 2018, when he became the youngest Indian ever (16 years old) to win an Asian Games gold medal, he has consistently put up some magical scores in the qualification as well as the final rounds. In many World Cup events, Saurabh blew away the field of world-class shooters with his incredible performances.

There was no doubt in anyone's mind, fans and experts alike, that Saurabh will come home with at least one medal from the Olympics. Little did he know that it would be the worst nightmare of his illustrious career.

The miss that Saurabh Chaudhary did not deserve

The Indian shooting contingent arrived in Tokyo after a training camp in Croatia. In the last ISSF World Cup event prior to the Olympics, Indian shooters had a below-par outing. Although the Indian team bagged four medals, including one gold, the dip in their performance was quite visible.

However, Saurabh Chaudhary still managed to win medals in both the 10-meter air pistol individual and mixed team. He looked steady as ever at the Osijek stage World Cup and it was almost certain that he will achieve glory in Tokyo.

Saurabh Chaudhary was first slated to participate in the 10-meter air pistol individual event at the Olympics. He had a jittery start to his qualification and produced a sub-standard 95/100 points in the first of six series. But then Saurabh settled in like a true champion to finish at the top of the qualification table with a score of 586/600. He was the first Indian ever to do so. Saurabh scored a total of 28 inner 10s in the qualifications, more than anyone else in the field.

Although the scores were reset to zero for the finals, Saurabh was one of the hot favorites to win gold with his blistering qualification score. However, as fate would have it, he completely lost his rhythm in the finals and came up with some of the worst shots he had ever shot in the finals of an international tournament. Saurabh would finish seventh in the individual event.

After a disappointing final in the individual event, Saurabh was keen to make amends in the mixed team event. Manu and Saurabh's mixed team performances were unparalleled in the lead up to the Olympics.

#Shooting : You gotta feel for Saurabh Chaudhary.. That man has given his everything.. literally everything to make us proud.. He deserves a pat on his back.. #Tokyo2020 Olympics.. — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) July 27, 2021

Manu and Saurabh shot a brilliant 582/600 to finish in the top spot in the first qualification stage of the air pistol mixed team event. Saurabh shot a mind-boggling 296/300 in his 30 shots to stamp his authority in the event. For the second qualification stage, the Indian duo needed to finish among the top four to make themselves eligible for the medal matches in an event they had dominated for quite some time now.

However, in an anti-climatic series of events, the Indian duo finished seventh among eight teams to crash out of the race. Saurabh again displayed some excellent consistency with a score of 194/200 but Manu faltered big time and scored a below-average 186/200. Although Saurabh displayed some amazing consistency at the Tokyo games, he will have no medal to show for it.

A miss that will be the biggest learning curve for Saurabh

Although Saurabh Chaudhary would return home without a medal from Tokyo, it would be a huge lesson for the teenager going forward. The experience from his first Olympics will make him a better shooter who knows how to peak on the big stage.

They were at the Olympics, fighting for India. Where were you at 19?

Hard luck #ManuBhaker and #SaurabhChaudhary. It's just a matter of next three years. Come back stronger. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/U7uPqFXCMO — Rahul Dixit 🇮🇳 (@rdxten) July 27, 2021

Saurabh needs to take this 'miss' in his stride to 'hit' big at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Everyone knows he has it in him to become an Olympic champion and Tokyo is only another step before he gets there.

Lest we forget, Abhinav Bindra finished seventh at the 2004 Athens Olympics in the 10-meter air rifle event, and came back in 2008 to win a historic gold for India. Saurabh had a couple of seventh place finishes in Tokyo and you know what we are indicating here.

