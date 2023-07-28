Paralympic Committee of India objects to NRAI's hosting of Para Shooting events

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) raised objections to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) organizing para-shooting events, citing issues of jurisdiction.

In 2019, the NRAI removed para shooting from all its competitions, including national championships, leaving over 200 para shooters in uncertainty ahead of the Tokyo Paralympic Games. The NRAI justified this decision by pointing to the separate organization, PCI, responsible for para-shooting activities and team selections.

However, on June 8, the NRAI unexpectedly informed the PCI that it would resume hosting para events during State championships, Pre-nationals, and National Championships. The PCI responded that the NRAI cannot take over activities under the PCI's purview without prior consultation.

PCI technical committee chairman JP Nautiyal says NRAI doesn't have a mandate from WSPS and IPC to issue directives to para shooters. He emphasized that paramilitary shooting falls under the jurisdiction of PCI, not NRAI, though they are open to mutual cooperation.

The NRAI, in response, directed all para shooters wishing to participate in the Zonal/GV Mavlankar Championship to register with it for shooter IDs. PCI's secretary general, Gursharan Singh, expressed that the PCI independently governs and administers para shooting as per the IPC guidelines.

He noted that the NRAI's decision to abruptly stop support for the para shooting was taken without consulting PCI, which has the status equivalent to the Indian Olympic Association.

Gursharan further explained that the PCI had faced challenges after the para shooting was removed from the NRAI's curriculum in 2019. However, they worked hard to develop para-shooting independently, with support from the Sports Ministry in terms of infrastructure, financial assistance, and coaching camps.

Notably, the NRAI holds the sole authority for importing arms and ammunition in the country, and para-shooters rely on them for competitive purposes.

Internationally, the NRAI comes under the International Shooting Sports Federation, while para-shooting falls under the World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS). Hence, the NRAI lacks the standing to unilaterally organize para-events.

NRAI's Secretary-General Sultan Singh clarifies stand on Para Shooting Activities

NRAI's secretary-general, Sultan Singh, addressed concerns about their mandate to take over para-shooting activities. According to Sultan, the Arms Act designates NRAI as the competent body to import arms for para shooters and provide necessary facilities.

The ministry directed them to synchronize all shooting sports under one umbrella body. Sultan clarified that their focus is on streamlining the process to prevent shooters from suffering due to unresolved issues between NRAI and PCI. He stated that expertise isn't a requirement, and PCI can assist them in training parashooters.

Regarding procuring arms, Sultan highlighted that, as the only authorized body, NRAI cannot delegate the government's powers granted to them. He cannot assume that responsibility without the appropriate authorization.