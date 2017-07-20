Punekars, Gauravi Wamburkar and Priyesha Deshmukh, to represent India at Deaflympics

What’s the story?

Gauravi Wamburkar and Priyesha Deshmukh are all set to represent India at the prestigious 23rd Summer Deaflympics that commenced last Tuesday in Samsun, Turkey.

The context

The 23rd edition of the Deaflympics, which is an International Olympic Committee (IOC)-sanctioned event held every four years, allows athletes with hearing impairments to compete at an elite level. Dating back to 1924, this is one of the most inclusive and celebrated events in Olympic history.

Both the girls, hailing from Pune, made a visible mark in their respective disciplines at the national level, leading to qualification for this renowned event.

The heart of the matter

20-year-old Gauravi is ranked No. 2 in India currently

Gauravi had returned to training at the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA) in Balewadi, run by the Olympian himself, after a two-year hiatus due to a knee injury.

In April, she bagged two golds (women’s doubles and mixed doubles) and a silver medal at the 21st National Games for the Deaf that was held in Chennai and subsequently qualified for the international event.

During her last stint, at the 22nd Summer Deaflympics held in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2013, she made it all the way to the quarterfinals.

23-year-old Priyesha, meanwhile, scored a remarkable 180.4 in the 10m air rifle category at the 1st World Deaf Shooting Championships in Kazan, Russia held last September, where she went on to place third and bag a bronze medal for the country. A relative newbie in the sport, this achievement only adds to her list of national accolades.

Coached by international shooter Anjali Bhagwat, Priyesha has constantly moved forward despite her disabilities. Along with hearing-impairments, she also has Dyslexia and Dyscalculia, but has been persistent in her efforts despite receiving no assistance from the All India Sports Council of the Deaf (AISCD).

Bhagwat, who trains Priyesha at the Balewadi shooting ranges, feels that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been of immense help. Priyesha’s father, who has raised her single-handedly after his wife passed away, has been incredibly supportive as well.

During her qualifiers, Priyesha scored a 414 which is at par with any international shooter.

What’s next?

While both contestants are undergoing rigorous preparation for their respective events, they are slated to perform on the international stage in the coming weeks.

Author’s take

Guaravi and Priyesha’s stories are inspiring. Here is hoping that their hard-work pays off and they bring further glory to the nation.