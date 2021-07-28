Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker in women's 25m pistol event at Olympics 2021: Preview, rankings, when and where to watch (IST)

At Olympics 2021, the women’s 25m pistol event remains one of the last medal chances for the Indian Shooting contingent. Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will represent India at the event.

The 30-year-old Rahi Sarnobat last competed at the Olympics in London in 2012. After a gap of 9 years, she is all set for her second Olympic appearance in Tokyo 2021.

Manu Bhaker, the 19-year old, is currently being securitised for her performances in the ongoing Olympics. In both the women’s 10m air pistol event and the 10m air pistol mixed event, she faltered in the qualification stage itself. The women’s 25m pistol event remains her third and last opportunity to make India proud on the world stage.

Rahi Sarnobat is World No.2 while Manu Bhaker is World No.7 at the moment. Chinki Yadav holds the title of World No.1, though the NRAI (National Rifle Association Of India) decided to not send for the Olympics 2021. It was a decision taken on the basis of NRAI’s merit based selection policy.

Rahi Sarnobat has been at the peak of her form this year. At the recently concluded ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, she stood atop the podium. She won a silver medal against her name at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, India.

Her other notable achievements include the Asian Games gold medal in 2018. She won another gold medal in the subsequent year at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany to secure a Tokyo Olympic berth for India.

Manu Bhaker holds the record of Asian Games’ highest score in the qualification round of the women’s 25m pistol event. She shot 593/600 then but couldn’t back it up with a podium finish in the final.

This year, Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, India. She got past the qualification stage at the ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia. However, she was eliminated from the final in the 7th place.

Given their ability, it’s expected that Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will qualify for the final of this event at the Olympics 2021. However, the final will be another challenge altogether.

Catch Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in action in the women's 25m pistol event at the Olympics 2021: When and where to watch (I.S.T)

The qualification round of the women’s 25m pistol event consists of two stages, i.e., precision stage - 300 points and rapid-fire stage - 300 points. Scores for both of these two stages are added and top-8 shooters will be decided on the basis of it. The schedule of this event is as follows:

Precision stage - 29th July, Thursday - 5:30 a.m.

Rapid-Fire Stage - 30th July, Friday - 5:30 a.m.

Final - 30th July, Friday - 10:30 a.m.

Except for the final, the two qualification stages are unlikely to be telecast. Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics telecast in India.

All the live action will be aired on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Web streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at the 2021 Olympics.

