SAI postpones qualifier event to after National Shooting Championship

In a bizarre state of events, the North Zone Shooting Qualifiers have been postponed to January, while the Nationals are in December.

The Karni Singh Shooting Range

The National Shooting Championship, 2017 is all set to take place this December, however, the qualifiers do not seem to be paving a smooth way towards this major event. The North Zone qualifiers were supposed to be held in November, between 1st-7th at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi. Technical glitches, however, have played spoil-sport which has led to the apparent postponing of the North Zone qualifiers.

The North Zone shooting tournament will be a qualifying event for the nationals, thus, a problem such as this will definitely pose a serious issue for the major event in December. The Sports Authority of India issued a letter to the Delhi State Rifle Association declaring that the North Zone qualifiers would have to be postponed during November, due to technical reasons that concern the range. The SAI stated that the tournament will now be postponed to January, which again poses and issue, as the nationals are in December.

The DSRA, on receiving, this letter retaliated stating that they were completely ready to host the North Zone tournament and the postponing of the event to January would make no sense, since this is supposed to be the qualifier for the main event. In other words, the postponing defeats the entire purpose of the event. According to PTI news, a DSRA official said, "This is a qualifying event for nationals so how can it be held after the nationals. Another thing is if it is held early next year we would lose the stream of shooters whose cut-offs are December 31."

The ISSF World Cup final is currently being held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range, with no "technical glitches". The official therefore questioned the reason as to why the qualifiers could not be held right after the finals, if an event of that stature could be held without any hassles.

Moreover, all bookings have been done, while 4000 entries have already been filled in by the shooters. The DSRA official spoke on behalf of the entire association, hoping that the SAI would change their mind and have requested for a second consideration regarding this decision.