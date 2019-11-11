Saurabh Chaudhary settles for Silver, Men’s Junior Skeet team wins Gold as India’s medal rush at 14th Asian Shooting Championship continues

Saurabh Chaudhary

Reigning Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games champion settled for silver in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol competition on day seven of the ongoing 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Qatar, even as his finals world record score was eclipsed in front of his eyes by gold winning North Korean and Rio Olympics bronze medalist Kim Song Guk by 0.2 points.

Kim finished with 246.5 after the 24-shot final, a full two points ahead of the Indian.

Saurabh and fellow Tokyo 2020 quota holder in the event Abhishek Verma, who also reached the finals finishing fifth, had earlier secured the team bronze in partnership with Sharvan Kumar. The troika totaled 1740 in qualifying, to be behind China (gold-1745) and Korea (silver-1744).

That did not stop India’s gold hunt though as Shreya Agrawal and Dhanush Srikanth in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team junior competition and Gurnihal Garcha, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Ayush Rudraraju in the Men’s Skeet Junior team section, landed the brightest metal to add to India’s bulging tally in the competition.

Shreya and Dhanush beat their Chinese opponents 16-14 in the gold medal match after coming up through two rounds of qualifying.

Gurnihal Garcha also won individual silver with a score of 50 in the finals. Abhay Sekhon who had topped qualification with a solid 120, was the second Indian in the final but finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal.

In all, India picked up eight more medals on the day.

Other Indian medals on day seven were as follows -

Women’s Skeet Junior- Dhaliwal Parinaaz (placed 6th in final; qualifying score 107), Areeba Khan (5th in final; qualifying score 104) and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat (7th with 98) won silver with a combined score of 309 with China winning gold.

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Junior- Sarabjot Singh (7th in final; qualification score 568), Akash (5th in final; qualification score 568) Yuvraj Singh (8th qualification score 568) combined for a team bronze.