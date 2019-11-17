Shagun Chowdhary on top in Women’s Trap after day one qualifiers as 63rdShotgun Nationals gets underway

Shagun Chowdhary representing ONGC grabbed pole position with a perfect 25 finish, at the end of day one of qualifiers in the Women’s Trap competition, as the 63rd National Shooting Championship Competition (63rd NSCC) for Shotgun events got underway at New Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) on Sunday.

The seasoned Shagun, shot the same score of 71 as Punjab’s Rajeshwari Kumari, but two rounds of a perfect 25 including the third and final round of the day, saw her claim the day one honours.

Intense competition is building up as the finals beckon after two more qualifying rounds on Monday, with Bihar’s Shreyasi Singh closely following on 70 and the likes of India’s only world cup medalist Seema Tomar also in the top six mix with a score of 67.

Defending champion Varsha Varman however was way behind in the 52-strong field with a 57.

In the Junior Women’s Trap Shefali Rajak of Madhya Pradesh was on top of the pile with a 65, leading from Haryana’s Suhanya Singh who shot 64.

Day two of competitions at the 63rd NSCC on Monday will see the Women’s and Junior Women’s Trap finals at 2pm and 3pm at Ranges 3 and 2 respectively, following the final rounds of qualifications which begin at 9am.