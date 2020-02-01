Shooting National Trials: Swapnil Kusale and Aishwary Tomar win in Men’s 3P trials

The Railways’ Swapnil Suresh Kusale won the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions T1 trials while Tokyo 2020 quota winner Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar triumphed in the Junior Men’s category of the same event at the National Shooting Trials for Rifle and Pistol disciplines which are currently on in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala.

Swapnil shot 458.8 in the final to outgun Chain Singh of the Indian Army who shot 457.4 to come in second. Aishwary was third with 448.0

In the Junior Men’s final, Aishwary shot 458.2 to win ahead of Niraj Kumar of the Indian Navy who finished with 451.3. Sartaj Tiwana of Punjab came third with a finals score of 440.6