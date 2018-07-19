Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

State of Indian Shooting (Part 1): Rifle/Pistol Events

Souvik Sengupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
184   //    19 Jul 2018, 16:50 IST

SHOOTING-CGAMES-2018-GOLD COAST
SHOOTING-CGAMES-2018-GOLD COAST

The sport of shooting has been a success story for India. It has produced champions in both Pistol/Rifle Events (viz. Abhinav Bindra, Anjali Bhagwat, Garan Narang, Vijay Kumar & Jaspal Rana), as well as shotgun events (viz. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Ranjan Sodhi, Manavjit Singh Sandhu).

Shooting has mainly two types of events.

1) Rifle/Pistol Events and 2) Shotgun Events

This article delves into the intricacies of the Pistol/Rifle Events.

Pistol/Rifle Events:

This includes

a) 10m Air Rifle: (Which is the most popular event in India, because of none other than Abhinav Bindra)

Other notable shooters in this event are Gagan Narang (Bronze medallist in London Olympics), Anjali Bhagwat, Sanjeev Rajput, Apurvi Chandela, Ayonika Paul, Ravi Kumar & Mehuli Ghosh. This is an event in which India has produced champion shooters consistently.

The future looks bright too, with many young shooters coming up and performing brilliantly in the international events.

b) 10m Air Pistol: This is an event where India have improved tremendously over the last decade. They are yet to win an Olympic Medal in this event, but the future seems very promising. With the likes of Jitu Rai (Former World No 1) and Heena Sidhu still in the fray and youngsters like Manu Bhaker and Rizvi Shahzar (Present World No 1) coming up, this is an event where India can get multiple medals in the next Olympics.

c) 50m Rifle 3 Position: This event has produced medals for India in the past thanks to Gagan Narang and Tejaswini Sawant, but it has never been as popular as the 10m Rifle event. However, with the likes of Moudgil Anjum and Akhil Sheoran doing really well in this discipline, and breaking into the top ten of the world rankings, India can definitely hope for a brighter future.

d) 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: In this event, India had champions like Vijay Kumar in the past. However, in recent years, the performance of Indian shooters in this event has been below par. With the likes of Anish and Neejar Kumar coming up, India would hope to be back in medal contention in this event too.

These are the 4 Rifle/Pistol events which will be a part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

In addition to the men's and women's event, there will also be a mixed event in each of these disciplines.The introduction of the Mixed events will definitely boost India's chances of winning more medals.

The events like 50m Air Pistol and 50m Rifle Prone, which were a part of Rifle/Pistol shooting, have been excluded from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

So with a bunch of young champions across various events coming up, and a rejuvenated bunch of experienced shooters already in the team, India look set to put behind their failures in Rio 2016, and achieve new heights in the coming years.

Topics you might be interested in:
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gagan Narang Heena Sidhu
Souvik Sengupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
Top 10 Indian shooters of all time
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian National Shooting squad...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Indian shooting contingent will hope to...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian shooters to stake their...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sustaining results is key,...
RELATED STORY
CWG 2018: Riding on success at ISSF World Cup, can...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: NRAI president Raninder Singh...
RELATED STORY
Nipah Virus outbreak forces NRAI to postpone the 18th KSS...
RELATED STORY
5 coaches who have turned things around for Indian sports
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Chain Singh and Gagan Narang to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us